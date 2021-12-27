Northern Ireland proved a Taylor-made destination for stars in 2021

Many famous faces dropped in for a visit over the last 12 months despite the pandemic

Laurence Fishburne (centre) and other cast members from The School For Good And Evil at Titanic Belfast

Wayne and Coleen Rooney in the Dirty Duck Alehouse in Holywood

Celebrities flocked to Northern Ireland during 2021 taking in our sights of our beautiful landscapes - even with the pandemic playing havoc with air travel. In fact there were so many famous faces here that there was just as much chance to bump into a star in Holywood, Co Down as Hollywood, California.

Here's a run-down of the entertainment industry’s best and brightest who came to our shores over the past 12 months.

Taylor Swift

The US pop megastar sent social media into overdrive when she sampled the margarita cocktails at Belfast bar The Tipsy Bird in September.

Swift was visiting to support her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, who was here to film the television series Conversations With Friends by Normal People author Sally Rooney.

Posing happily with bar staff, the singer even tipped local musician Tiernan Heffron after his three-hour gig.

Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington at the North Coast

The American actress seemed impressed by the stunning north coast back in May when she took time off from her filming schedule at the Belfast Harbour Studios for Netfilx fantasy production The School For Good And Evil, based on the popular series by author Soman Chainani.

Posting selfies at the Giant’s Causeway and Dark Hedges, her Instagram posts prompted fellow Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon to remark on the scenery.

Laurence Fishburne

Washington’s The School For Good And Evil co-star Laurence Fishburne led a group of cast members on a three-hour trip to Titanic Belfast in May.

The Matrix and John Wick star posed with staff at the tourist attraction.

The School For Good And Evil, which also stars Charlize Theron and Michelle Yeoh, sees Fishburne in the role of The Schoolmaster. Last year also saw him share the screen with our own Liam Neeson in action thriller The Ice Road.

James and Oliver Phelps

James and Oliver Phelps visiting the Giant's Causeway. Credit: Oliver Phelps Instagram

The Giant’s Causeway welcomed two stars from Harry Potter, who paid a visit to the north coast in August.

Known as twins Fred and George Weasley in the wizarding franchise, the pair posted several photos of their visit on Instagram, with James declaring: “If you ever get the chance please check this place out, it is stunning and unlike anything I’ve ever seen.”

This prompted fans to joke the location could have been a backdrop to one of the eight films in the series.

This prompted fans to joke the location could have been a backdrop to one of the eight films in the series.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney

Football’s power couple casually popped into the Dirty Duck Alehouse for lunch in June and chatted away with staff. The pair happily posed for a snap with Coleen holding the restaurant’s fluffy duck mascot.

The trip to Holywood came just after the Rooney family had enjoyed another day out with their sons to watch England take on Croatia at Wembley in their opening game of Euro 2020.

Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey at Mussenden Temple

The Grey’s Anatomy star visited some famous local beauty spots when he arrived in Ireland to film Disney’s Disenchanted with Amy Adams. The actor posted a moody image of him visiting the picturesque Mussenden Temple after spending a two-week quarantine on the north coast.

Hugh Grant and Chris Pine

Hugh Grant filming in Carrickfergus

The Undoing actor was captured shooting scenes in Carrickfergus for the Dungeons & Dragons film, based on the popular role-playing game, during the summer.

His co-star, Star Trek’s Pine, was also spotted in character riding a bicycle in the Co Antrim town.

Rege-Jean Page

The Bridgerton actor sent hearts aflutter when he arrived via George Best Belfast City Airport to join the cast of Dungeons & Dragons. Speaking in September, the British actor, whose role as the Duke of Hastings was watched 82m times on Netflix when it debuted last December, said he was “gutted” not to see many of our attractions due to lockdown restrictions.