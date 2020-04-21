Northern Ireland stars join forces to call on public to 'be a hero and stay at home'

That is the message from some of Northern Ireland's famous faces as they join forces to spread the message of hope and encouragement during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

It is part of the campaign from the Northern Ireland Executive urging people to join the #stayathomeheroes effort which says "we all must do it to get through it".

The video features a host of Northern Ireland talent from the worlds of sport, media, fashion and television. The sporting stars lending their support include champion boxer Carl Frampton, Lady Mary Peters and footballer Steven Davis, among others.

Also helping to spread the message is model Kate Grant, television personality and former Miss Northern Ireland Zoe Salmon and Derry Girls star Saoirse-Monica Jackson.

They appeared alongside a host of well-known faces from the media world including Cool FM presenters Pete Snodden and Rebecca McKinney, U105's Frank Mitchell and Q Radio's Ibe Sesay.

In the video which was launched on Tuesday, they each take turns saying a line. Part of their message was that when this pandemic ends, everyone will have a story to tell of how they were a hero.

They say: "When this is all over lots of wee stories will come out. About the people who saved lives and kept supplies moving

"But some heroes will go unnoticed because they are not on the frontline, they are at home watching TV, working, reducing the spread of the virus because they know they could have it, even if they feel okay.

"So they close the door to protect your granda or a vulnerable kid and to not bring it home to their own families, they save lives too. Nobody wants to stay in all the time, but this is a matter of life and death, so stay at home and please, please wash your hands regularly, well and often.

"If you can't avoid going out then stay at least two metres away from others and contact people who might need you. You'll be somebody's hero. We all must do it to get through it."

First Minister Arlene Foster urged that now was not the time to relax on lockdown measures as she praised the public's efforts so far in helping to reduce cases.

She said: "We are not out of the woods, nor would we seek to make a dash for the exit."

For more information visit NIdirect.gov.uk/coronavirus