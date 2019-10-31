Northern Ireland's best Halloween fancy dress 2019: send us your pictures

Click through the gallery to see our favourites

Sisters Lily and Ayla McAllister from Larne dressed as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Halloween is coming and the goose is getting fat, which means it's time again for Belfast Telegraph readers to show off their spooktacular fancy dress.

As the frightful night draws closer, we want to see who you're dressing up as so send us a snap of your Halloween costume and we'll add it to our gallery.

Above you'll find a selection of the wonderful photos we've already received - can you top them? Remember to attach your name, where you're from and who you are supposed to be (just in case).

Send your fancy dress pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Read our Terms & Conditions