Northern Ireland's best Halloween fancy dress 2019: send us your pictures

Click through the gallery to see our favourites

Aoife Anderson aged 5 as the bride of Frankenstein

One-year-old cousins from Dundonald in search of the Wizard of Oz.

Ralph McCully age 3 from Portadown as Donald Trump

White Chicks by David and Christopher from Belfast

Oliver Roberts from Lambeg, Lisburn as Freddie Mercury

Ellie Irwin, age 8 from Dundonald

Una Burns and Sheila Woods from Fermanagh as Pennywise and Georgie

Sophia, (6) Corey (9) Isla (3) from Comber. A princess witch, a swamp zombie and princess Anna.

Mikey aged 3 as a dalek from Dr Who

Kayleigh McAllister age 7 from north Belfast as a genie

Chloe McAllister age 10 from north Belfast

Lochlan Bobby aged 3 from Belfast

Lynette and John Baxter as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Harrison age 2, from Ballymena as a Belfast Giants Zamboni

Lori as The Grinch

Yasmin, Eoin, Daniel and Pat as the Scooby Doo gang.

Layla, age 2, dressed up as Cousin IT from the Addams family

Hugo McEvoy age 3 from Moira as a famer in his John Deere tractor

Sisters Lily and Ayla McAllister from Larne dressed as the Grady Twins from The Shining.

Bella McEvoy age 7 from Moira as Barbie in a box

Oscar Irwin age 8 from Lisburn as Joker

Julie Brennan age 10 as Winnie from Hocus Pocus

Megan, aged 5 from Belfast dressed as a dead bride.

Isaac Johnston aged 7 as 'scary Jürgen Klopp' with the Champions League Trophy

Hannah Gallagher aged 24 from Strabane wearing a homemade costume of Princess Daisy from Supermario.

Amelia-Lily Robinson aged 5 from Belfast

Saul and Lacey Greer

Kayla Magee, Crossgar, dressed as the grinch

Emily Fleming, age 7, from Coleraine, as a Zombie Bride

Lois Fleming, age 10, from Coleraine, as Arainne Grande Zombie

Halloween is coming and the goose is getting fat, which means it's time again for Belfast Telegraph readers to show off their spooktacular fancy dress.

As the frightful night draws closer, we want to see who you're dressing up as so send us a snap of your Halloween costume and we'll add it to our gallery.

Above you'll find a selection of the wonderful photos we've already received - can you top them? Remember to attach your name, where you're from and who you are supposed to be (just in case).

Send your fancy dress pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

