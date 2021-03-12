Northern Ireland's people can solve the Brexit conundrum, says Patrick Kielty

The Northern Irish public can resolve any issues around Brexit and should not be written off as “the crazy cousins”, Patrick Kielty has said.

The comedian hit out at how Northern Ireland had been viewed as an “inconvenience” during the negotiations and said most people knew there was never going to be a good outcome.

He made the comments while discussing his new show, Borderline: A Postcard From the Edge, with Connor Phillips on Radio Ulster.

The programme was recorded in Dundrum, Kielty’s hometown, and will be aired as a BBC Radio 4 stand-up special about Brexit’s effect on Northern Ireland.

“The reason I wanted to do it is because we’ve been told in Northern Ireland that we were someone else’s problem, that we were an inconvenience,” he said.

“How many headlines have you seen saying, ‘How can you solve Northern Ireland?’, ‘How can you solve this problem?’

“Growing up where we grew up, we sometimes had this inferiority complex that we should maybe be someone else. Wouldn’t it be nice to be as normal as English people or people from down south?

“What I’ve realised, and what is at the heart of this show, is that we aren’t the problem. Because of what we’ve been through and the fact that we don’t want to go back there, you should maybe listen to us a bit more because we’re maybe the solution to some of the decisions that you’re taking.”

Kielty said that having two nationalities and two identities meant people had to learn about compromise.

“Maybe we’re not the crazy cousins after all. Maybe we’re the people that are clean and sober and turned up at your doorstep to say that you might need to see somebody instead,” he added.

Kielty, who recently finished shooting his debut movie role in the bittersweet comedy Ballywalter, said there were always going to be problems around a land or sea border and pointed out that Northern Ireland voted against leaving the EU.

“We could see this coming down the tracks in slow-motion and were watching everybody else going double-speed down the tracks to get to the place where, if you’re from Northern Ireland, you’re going ‘no, no, no’,” he explained.

“That’s why I wanted to write this show. Also, it meant having a platform to speak to the rest of the UK and say, ‘Actually, we might know stuff that you might think about listening to’.”

The dad-of-two, who is married to presenter Cat Deeley, stressed that living in the US during the Trump presidency had taught him that people had a tendency to “nationalise traits”.

He said: “When people say to me that Trump is a typical stupid Yank, I say, ‘No, he’s a 70-year-old man who made his money from construction, cheats at golf and always thinks he’s right. There is one of those guys in every pub in Ireland.

“Humans are humans and traits are individual traits. Everyone is different, so to collectively say, ‘That’s that group for you’, is wrong.”

Kielty, whose dad Jack was shot dead by loyalist paramilitaries in 1988, also discussed My Dad, the Peace Deal and Me, his award-winning documentary, aired in 2018.

He revealed that when the show went out, he was in the US and too frightened to watch it in case he let down people at home.

“The responsibility was to tell the story of the place and how far we’d come, but also not to be self-indulgent because we’ve all been through it,” he said.

“The only thing I cared about was what people at home thought about it.”

Borderline: A Postcard From the Edge will be aired on Radio 4 on March 14