Northern Ireland’s top comedians set for charity boxing bout on Valentine’s Day

The comedians are set to fight it out in a charity boxing bout at the Ulster Hall next month

A number of Northern Ireland’s funniest comedians are set to come to blows as part of an all-star charity boxing event which is to take place on Valentine’s Day.

The Valentine’s Day Massacre Comedian’s Charity Boxing Event will take place in the Ulster Hall next month and will see eight match-ups featuring the likes of Shane Todd taking on Johnny Bow, Micky Bartlett versus Mark McCarney and Rachel McPeake stepping into the ring against Claire Corrigan.

Also set to star will be west Belfast native Paddy McDonnell, comedian and podcast host Pete Giffen, Bangor-born comic Sara Jade Davidson and Sean Hegarty.

The special event on February 11 will also feature guest appearances from Ciaran Bartlett, Dave Elliott, William Thompson and the promise of “many more” set to be announced.

The comedians will battle it out in the night of amateur boxing, with all the charity proceeds being given to the PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland charity.

Alongside the event itself, a fundraiser for the charity has also been launched on the JustGiving platform.

Tickets for the event can be purchased on the Ulster Hall website and will go live from noon on Friday January 6.