Norway entrant Alessandra performing in the grand final for the Eurovision Song Contest (PA) — © Aaron Chown

Ben Wallace said Norway was “robbed” of Eurovision glory during an appearance with his counterpart from Oslo.

Alessandra finished fifth with her song Queen Of Kings at the contest held in Liverpool on Saturday.

At a press conference with Norwegian minister Bjorn Arild Gram, the Defence Secretary expressed his admiration for the song.

Norway entrant Alessandra during the grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA) — © Peter Byrne

He praised Norway’s support for Ukraine in the war against Russia and added: “And they should have won the Eurovision Song Contest.

“You were robbed.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace during a press conference with Norwegian defence minister Bjorn Arild Gram, at Permanent Joint HQ in Northwood (James Manning/PA) — © James Manning

The competition was won by Norway’s neighbour Sweden, with singer Loreen making history as the first woman and second person to win the song competition twice after her win in 2012.