NYE 2020: Five ways to celebrate the end of a year like no other

Following a year like no other, it follows that New Year's Eve celebrations will also be very different for all of us. With restrictions preventing gatherings with our loved ones or celebrations in pubs and clubs, here's five ways you can ring in the 2021 from home.

Virtual gatherings

When the pandemic hit in March and the first lockdown was imposed, families and friends were left disconnected and unable to visit each other. For many, video-calling services such as Zoom and Skype soon became a lifeline to keep in touch and see friendly faces - even if through a screen. So, while there may be no visitors at your home this New Year's Eve, virtual gatherings are very much on the table. One activity that is set to be popular tonight is the virtual quiz, and there's a plenty of New Year's themed questions online to give you a head start and help ring in 2021 with some friendly competition.

Support local businesses and order a meal from you favourite restaurant

Much of the hospitality sector is currently in the midst of a six-week lockdown, however many eateries are still offering their best dishes via delivery and click-and-collect services. So why not save yourself the bother of cooking and sit down to a delicious, fresh meal from your favourite restaurant? Spots like Hadskis, Bangkok Thai and Six by Nico have garnered some rave reviews for their at-home dishes, among many, many more.

Make your own cocktails

Pubs are currently shut and for many, painting the town red on NYE while enjoying your favourite cocktails is distant memory. You don't need a fully stocked bar and years of expertise to bring the cocktail experience into your living room, however. There's plenty of exciting and exotic recipes online, with minimal fuss, to make sure you can still sip your chosen tipple. You could even challenge your friends and family to see who can come up with the best concoction via one of the several video-calling services.

Online events

New Year's Eve events normally attract millions of revellers across the world, from countdowns and fireworks to parties and concerts. While most of these events have been cancelled, that doesn't mean you have to miss out.

In London, giant screens have been erected in Piccadilly Circus for a virtual celebrations, with renowned singer delivering a ten-minute set at midnight in tribute to the NHS, which will be streamed on YouTube from 11.45pm. Edinburgh's spectacular Hogmanay has also moved online. Hosted by David Tennant, light displays, performances and more can be enjoyed live at edinburghshogmany.com

New Year's TV favourites

New Year's Eve has always been synonymous with family-friendly TV celebrations, and that is one thing that 2020 has not been able to thwart. Paddy McGuinness will be hosting BBC One's The Big New Year's In, starting at 9pm and featuring games, music, celebrity guests and one final virtual quiz viewers can join in with from home. Graham Norton's New Year's Eve Show will follow on BBC One from 10.25pm, with guests including Jamie Dornan, Tom Hanks and Jessica Chastain.

Jools Holland will, as always, be hosting his Annual Hootenanny from 11.15pm on BBC Two. Still going after almost three decades, this year's show includes appearances from Celeste, Sir Tom Jones, Michael Kiwanuka and Roisin Murphy.

Over on RTE, the broadcaster will be showing it's NYE Countdown, presented by Kathryn Thomas and Deirdre O'Kane, live from the Gaiety Theatre from 10.45pm. The show will also feature a countdown tour of illuminated locations from across the country courtesy of Failte Ireland.