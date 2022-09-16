Ofcom finds Belfast radio station breach in ‘not serving LGBT community’

Broadcaster regulator Ofcom has found a Belfast radio station is in breach of its conditions for not serving the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in Belfast.

Earlier this year, a complaint was made to Ofcom about Juice1038, also known as JuiceFM, an LGBT radio station for “not meeting its requirement to broadcast LGBT anthems as part of its music output.”

Ofcom, which regulates television and radio content in the UK, later investigated the complaint by reviewing JuiceFM’s content between 28 March and 3 April 2022, alongside a full programme schedule and information.

The investigation found JuiceFM was not “delivering its character of service in its key commitments” under the regulators Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin which describes JuiceFM as existing to “create a community for people of all ages who identify as LGBT to showcase and discuss the aspirations, concerns, successes, and issues affecting them.”

JuiceFM did not provide Ofcom with any comments in response to the view but said it “stands by the fact it fully represents its community and at all times strives to bring positive change through music and programming.”

They added they encouraged presenters to present their shows in an “open style” to “help bridge the gap between the LGBT+ and wider community in Belfast”.

JuiceFM also pointed out Ofcom’s investigation took place shortly after the network underwent a rebrand to instead focus on “non-stop dance” music.

The station also provided examples of content they felt demonstrated their commitment to Ofcom’s key commitments, including highlight broadcasts centred on Pride events and the legalisation of gay marriage in Northern Ireland.

Ofcom’s decision said JuiceFM operated as a dance music station rather than an LGBT dedicated station, and outside a weekly bulletin made no reference to the LGBT community in their content.

The regulator said they expect JuiceFM to rectify the issue as soon as possible and if not may take further regulatory action including sanctions.

When contacted by the Belfast Telegraph, Juice FM chief executive Shane Pearce said it "broadcast the only steady LGBT+ news service available on FM on the island of Ireland".

Juice FM had been "on air for a number of years and not one genuine complaint has been submitted to the station directly"," he added.

If a listener felt the station was not doing its job they had every right to contact Ofcom, he said.

While Juice FM was an "inclusive organisation" it had extensively broadcast on events of interest to the LGBT community, including extensive coverage of Pride and other local events, particularly during the Covid pandemic, Mr Pearce said.

"We have a magazine show which publicises events, fundraising and volunteering opportunities in the community as well as covering the local events that matter to our audience," he said. The vast majority of their volunteers are from the LGBT+ community, he added.

"When gay marriage was legalised in Northern Ireland, we were at the forefront of the celebrations and facilitated the country's first live on-air proposal - thankfully the answer was an excited yes - which was covered by most of the country's daily and online press."

"We have also heavily publicised the work undertaken by key stakeholders in our community including mental health charities and support organisations."

"However to refer to Juice as 'a typical dance station' is extremely unfair given the efforts we put in on a limited budget - and sometimes at the personal expense of directors - to represent our community.”

"We would ask Ofcom to be mindful that we are a community group still feeling the after effects of lengthy lockdowns and Covid restrictions and make every effort to not only do the bare minimum but to smash our key commitments."