Olivia Newton-John ‘was impressed by the people and beauty of Donegal’: How visit by Grease star saw friendship blossom between her daughter and local hotel owner

Olivia Newton-John pictured during her stay at Arnolds Hotel. Aisling Arnold is pictured front row, second from left, with Chloe.

A visit to Co Donegal by Olivia Newton-John led to a long-standing friendship between her daughter and the now owner of the hotel where she stayed.

The Grease star, who passed away on Monday after a long battle with breast cancer, visited Arnolds Hotel in Dunfanaghy in 1996 while filming a BBC holiday trail programme with presenter Jill Dando.

Aisling Arnold, the fourth generation member of the family to run the hotel, which is celebrating its centenary this year, was only 10 years old when the Australian actress and singer visited with her daughter Chloe.

She recalled the vivid memories of the impression the super-star left on everyone.

“She was a really charming person, and down to earth, and everyone liked her,” said Ms Arnold.

“She had no airs or graces and she was impressed by the friendliness of the people and by the gorgeous beauty of scenery of Donegal. She could hardly believe that the beaches were so beautiful.”

Ms Arnold said Chloe was just a few months younger than her at the time and they quickly became friends — a bond which lasted after Ms Newton-John and her daughter left the village.

“We were pen-pals for many years and we kept in touch right up to the time when people began write to each other online, rather than with pen and paper,” she said. “So that was quite a long bond for both of us.

“Olivia and Chloe met my family in Dunfanaghy and we have a treasured picture with all of us in the Glenveagh Room of the Hotel.

“That picture is now especially poignant and we are all so sad to hear of her death.

“I posted a video of Olivia online in her memory and a member of our staff who was working with us in 1996 has kept a warm letter of thanks from Olivia at the end of her stay.

“It was a time and a visit which none of us who were involved in will ever forget.”

This has been a particularly memorable year for Ms Arnold who married her childhood sweetheart, Aidan Kelly, in February in the local church, and the reception was held at the family hotel.

She celebrated the special day with her parents Derek and Gerarda and her uncle Bill, who are still involved with the family business.

Ms Arnold is a trained accountant and has now taken over the daily management of the hotel.

“It was great to have our wedding and the reception in the hotel which was opened in 1922 by William Arnold,” she explained.

“It was bought for 850 sterling and ever since it has adapted to the many changing challenges of tourism.

“We welcome people from all over the world who stay with us, and Arnolds is particularly well-known to guests from Northern Ireland.

“Some of our other well-known guests in the past included the television stars Kevin Whately and Chris Tarrant.

“We are having a good season and the beautiful weather we are now enjoying is great for tourism in Dunfanaghy and Donegal.

“However, there is a sadness this week because of Olivia’s death but she left us with so many warm memories of her visit here, and she will always be remembered with gratitude in Arnolds and in Dunfanaghy.”