Omagh-born actor Sam Neill receives knighthood in New Zealand

Northern Ireland-born movie star Sam Neill has received a knighthood in New Zealand for his services to acting.

The Jurassic Park actor said he was “deeply honoured” to receive the accolade – after royal titles were returned to New Zealand in 2009 following former Prime Minister John Key’s announcement of the restoration of the honours.

Mr Neill grew up in New Zealand from the age of seven, but was born in Omagh while his father was serving with the Royal Irish Fusiliers.

His great-grandfather was born in Belfast before moving to New Zealand in 1860.

Writing on Instagram, the actor announced he had received the title of ‘Sir’.

“Greatly honoured today by the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro at Govt House Auckland. Redesignated K.N.Z.M. (Knight)” he said.

“Dame Cindy kind enough to tap me with The Sword. Big day, and I’m very grateful.”

The now Sir Sam was previously made a Distinguished Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2007, which would have allowed him to convert this title into a knighthood when titles returned to the country's royal honours system. The actor declined at the time.

He received an Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1991 as part of Queen Elizabeth’s Honours List.

The actor, who also starred in Peaky Blinders, has previously shared his fond memories of growing up in Northern Ireland which he once described as his idea of the Garden of Eden.

In an interview nine years ago, he said: "I would range freely around the beautiful countryside, and I vividly remember too, going with my brother to Tyrella beach - one of the greatest in the British Isles - and fishing for hours on the rocks; no one was there; it was ours."

Sir Sam recently returned to his famous role of Dr Alan Grant in the dinosaur film series after nearly 30 years, (apart from a cameo in the third film) in the box office smash Jurassic World Dominion.

He was also seen in Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder, collaborating once again with New Zealander director Taika Waititi.