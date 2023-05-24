One-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher to sell for up to £1.6m (Propstore/PA)

A one-of-a-kind Princess Leia dress worn by Carrie Fisher in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope is expected to fetch up to two million dollars (£1.6 million) at auction.

The ceremonial dress costume is part of a collection of film and TV memorabilia due to go under the hammer next month in Los Angeles.

Items from franchises including Batman, Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy and Harry Potter feature, with the total value of the sale estimated to be more than 12 million dollars (£9.6 million).

(Propstore/PA)

The three-day auction, featuring more than 1,400 original items and organised by Propstore, will take place from June 28 to 30.

Fisher’s screen-and-photo matched ceremonial dress costume from George Lucas’ first sci-fi epic is one of the highest valued items in the sale.

It is estimated to sell for between one and two million dollars (£800,000-1.6 million).

The heavily-armed Batpod bike from The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), starring Christian Bale, is estimated at the same price.

(Propstore/PA)

A full costume worn by Daniel Radcliffe in 2002’s Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Secrets, including the character’s famous glasses, is set to sell for up to 150,000 dollars (£12,700).

Other items include a light-up Star-Lord helmet worn by Chris Pratt in 2014’s Guardian’s Of The Galaxy, Brad Pitt’s shield from Troy (2004) and Michael Keaton’s Batsuit costume display from the 1989 Batman film.

Last year’s US auction saw a screen-matched ILM Red Leader X-wing model miniature from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope (1977) sell for more than 2.3 million dollars (1.8 million).

(Propstore/PA)

Propstore chief operations officer Brandon Alinger said: “This year, Propstore’s Los Angeles entertainment memorabilia live auction contains many never seen before treasures from film and television content including Princess Leia’s Ceremonial Dress from the end of Star Wars which was once thought to be lost.

“Whether you’re an advanced collector or you just learned it’s possible to own items like these, we’ll have over 1,400 original lots of prop costumes and more to choose from, representing over 500 of your favorite titles.”

Propstore’s Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction runs from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 June 2023.