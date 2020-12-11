Opera singer Cormac Thompson (11) does his Bangor nan proud on TV

An 11-year-old opera singer who shot to fame during lockdown after singing his Co Down nannie's favourite song on YouTube, performed live on This Morning yesterday to a national audience.

Cormac Thompson, who has since been signed to the world-famous Decca Records, sang 'Walking in the Air' in front of This Morning's outdoor Christmas tree and received praise from hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

In May, Cormac, from Darwen in Lancashire, recorded himself singing 'Danny Boy' for his Bangor grandmother Colleen Morrison on YouTube and got thousands of views.

Just five months later, he recorded an album in the same studio as used by Queen, U2 and Adele, with songs including Walking in the Air and Snow Patrol's 'Run'.

Promoting his new album 'Hear My Voice', which is out now, Holly Willoughby said Cormac had the "sweetest, sweetest voice" and gave a "beautiful performance".

Phillip Schofield added: "Well Cormac's got quite the story.

"He lives in Lancashire with his mum and dad, and during lockdown he recorded his nannie's favourite song, which is Danny Boy, because she was unable to visit them from where she lives in Northern Ireland."

Holly explained that Decca Records got in touch with Cormac's family and recorded his own album, something she said was "incredible".

Phillip continued: "Decca are a massive label and they gave a deal. He was even allowed to warm up on the piano that once belonged to Freddie Mercury.

"He wore gloves when he was playing the piano so that he could keep the gloves."

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph last month, Cormac said it felt "quite cool but surreal" to have his own album.