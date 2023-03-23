Oscar-winning An Irish Goodbye actor Seamus O’Hara returns to school in Cushendun

The actor took time to answer some of the pupils’ questions during his visit.

Seamus O'Hara was back at St Ciaran's PS Cushendun this week to share his story with the pupils

Oscar-winning actor Seamus O’Hara was back where it all started this week as he dropped into his old primary school to share his success with the pupils and staff.

The Co Antrim star played Turlough in An Irish Goodbye, which picked up an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film at the ceremony last week and was back in his native Cushendun on Thursday pupils at St Ciaran’s Primary School with his success story.

Principal Rhona Donnelly said the children were excited to have past-pupil Seamus pop in.

"We were delighted Seamus took time out of his very busy schedule to call with us at school today, taking a walk down memory lane to visit his old primary school with lots of excited pupils waiting to find out all about his success,” she said.

“Seamus took his time to answer each of the children’s questions thoroughly, talking about how his Daddy and Mammy both provided the inspiration to become an actor.

“He provided wonderful words of encouragement for all our children. We wish him continued success in his acting career. He is a true inspiration to our small rural community.”

It comes after Mr O’Hara’s colleagues from the film – actor James Martin and writer Ross White – attended a special St Patrick’s Day Presidential reception in Dublin.

The pair were guests of honour at an event hosted by Irish President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina at Áras an Uachtaráin, with representatives present from fellow Oscar nominees An Cailín Ciúin (Catherine Clinch) and Banshees of Inisherin(Brendan Gleeson).

James and Ross were fresh from their Oscar success last Sunday night, where An Irish Goodbye picked up a statuette for Best Live Action Short Film at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles.

James, who is the son of famed Belfast broadcaster Ivan Martin, celebrated in style as LA’s Dolby Theatre, filled with the most famous faces in film, sang a chorus of Happy Birthday to him as he was collecting the award onstage alongside his co-stars and crew.

The black comedy was filmed in Derry, Saintfield and Templepatrick. It tells the tale of two estranged brothers, played by James and co-star Seamus O’Hara from Cushendun, who are brought back together in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

The story takes a turn when the brothers discover their mother has left a bucket list and James’s character, Lorcan, refuses to leave the family farm until the brothers have completed it together.

The cast received a heroes’ welcome on their return to Belfast in time for St Patrick’s Day, with writer Tom Berkeley announcing a cinema tour for the short film.

“We’re doing a big cinema tour of An Irish Goodbye, and we’re really excited for that,” he said.

“We’re coming back to Belfast, and then we’re in Dublin on March 24-25. There has been a lot of interest from people asking when they can see the film, so we wanted to give people the opportunity to see it in a cinema.”