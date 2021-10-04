‘Our fairy tale continues’: TV presenter Zoe Salmon reveals pregnancy news

Northern Ireland television presenter and former Blue Peter presenter Zoe Salmon has revealed the happy news that she is expecting a baby.

Posting a picture on Twitter, the 41-year-old Bangor native said: “Our fairy tale continues….we have been carrying a little secret… an extra heartbeat.

"We are over the moon….Coming soon.”

Among those passing on their congratulations on Twitter was fellow TV presenter Pamela Ballentine.

"What lovely news. I'm absolutely delighted for you both. Many congratulations,” she said.

The DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson added: “Congratulations to both of you. Fab news.”