Patrick Kielty and Cat Deeley make stop-off at Santa’s Cottage in Mournes during NI visit

Santa welcomed two famous faces to his cottage in the Mourne Mountains on Thursday, just two days before Christmas, as Patrick Kielty and his wife Cat Deeley made a stop-off at Santa’s Cottage during a visit to Northern Ireland.

Kielty is a native of Dundrum, located just 15 miles away from the cottage which is outside Hilltown, Co Down, dubbed ‘The Official Residence of Santa in Ireland.’

Proprietors of the cottage posted a photo of the couple against the backdrop of the Mournes on Thursday with the caption: “It was wonderful to have the Kielty family visit us today at Santa's Cottage. A wonderful time was had by all.”

It was previously revealed that the couple would be spending the holidays in Northern Ireland with their children Milo (5) and James (3).

Cat (45) said: “We’re going to Ireland for Christmas because we haven’t been in ages, with everything that’s been going on with the pandemic. I’m so excited.

“We got back to the UK and, of course, everything went into lockdown — but we’ve been back now over a year and we love it.”

Last year, the popular Christmas attraction was forced to shut its doors to visitors due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, but instead put on a ‘drive-by’ visit to Santa where boys and girls could wave to Father Christmas from their cars.

The socially distanced event at Santa’s Cottage was put on to raise funds for the Southern Area Hospice and Life & Time, a palliative charity which delivers end of life care to the people of Warrenpoint, Burren and Rostrevor.

The cottage and surrounding area was lit up for Christmas and raised an incredible £27,014.69 and €134.53 for Southern Area Hospice and £4,385.81 for Life & Time.