Patrick Kielty to host RTE’s The Late Late Show as Ryan Tubridy steps down

Patrick Kielty will host RTE’s The Late Late Show after Ryan Tubridy steps down from the role at the end of the current series, the broadcaster has announced.

Earlier this year, Tubridy said it was a “privilege to host the national institution” as it was confirmed he would be departing the show following 14 years at the helm.

Northern Ireland comedian and presenter Kielty, 52, will become the fourth host of the long-running show for its 61st season next September.

Kielty said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show.

“To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTE enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.

“I’m also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world. I can’t wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television.”

Born in Dundrum, County Down, Kielty began his stand-up career as host of Northern Ireland’s first comedy club, The Empire Laughs Back, in pre-ceasefire Belfast.

He later went on to present Channel 4 gameshow Last Chance Lottery and his own BBC One chat show, Patrick Kielty Almost Live.

Kielty is also known for tackling difficult topics within Northern Ireland’s past, notably in his Bafta-nominated BBC programme, My Dad, The Peace Deal And Me, about his father’s death at the hands of paramilitary gunmen.

The comedian was only 16 when his father Jack Kielty was shot dead by the Ulster Freedom Fighters (UFF).

The programme coincided with the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and saw Kielty return to his hometown of Dundrum and travel around to see if the historic peace deal has delivered on its pledge to create a new Northern Ireland.

Alongside his TV work, he has continued his stand-up tours and went back on the road last year with his show Borderline which explores his homeland’s recent history and gave his personal take on Brexit’s new borders, national identity and the future of the Union.

He also hosts a radio talk show on Saturday mornings for BBC 5Live.

Jim Jennings, RTE’s director of content, added: “Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland’s finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.

“Patrick’s personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.

“We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we’ll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We’ll be back in August to tell you all about it.”

Tubridy will also step down from hosting The Late Late Toy Show which raised millions of euros for children’s charities across the island of Ireland.

However, he will continue to present his radio show on weekday mornings.