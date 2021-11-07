Paul Mescal and Phoebe Bridgers appear to confirm relationship as they cosy together on red carpet

Irish heartthrob Paul Mescal and American singer Phoebe Bridgers appear to have confirmed their relationship as they were snapped cosying up to one another on a red carpet.

Speculation that the two were dating began last summer when they were spotted together in a café in Kinsale, Co Cork.

Since then the pair have been spotted at various locations but haven’t officially confirmed their relationship.

However, it appears they now have as the actor (25) and the 27-year-old singer cosied up together on the red carpet at the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala which took place last night at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Paul Mescal, Phoebe Bridgers, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Dakota Johnson. Image: Getty Images for LACMA

Phoebe wore a long red plaid skirt with a lace blouse while Paul donned a black velvet tux.

The Irish actor was also seen posing with other celebrities including Dakota Johnson and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

He worked with both actresses on his debut feature film The Lost Daughter.

Paul has spoken about his secret girlfriend and told GQ magazine that she’s a “lifesaver”.

He said: “To have someone to lean on through such a mad, mad time has been invaluable. Really, I don’t know where I’d be without her.”