Peter Kay to return after spending two years in Ireland

Comedy legend Peter Kay has been enjoying the quiet life in the Irish countryside after suddenly cancelling a major tour, it has been reported.

The 46-year-old Phoenix Nights star called off more than 100 performances across Britain and Ireland in 2017, thought to be worth £40m, due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

It's now reported the father-of-three, whose mother Deirdre is from Coalisland, has spent much of the last two years at his house close to Lough Derg in Co Tipperary.

The Sun on Sunday say the Lancashire-born comic keeps a low-profile but local residents "saw him coming a mile off" due to his eye-catching Range Rover car.

Sources told the paper that his tendency to shun the celebrity lifestyle was unsurprising.

"Peter is a born ­entertainer, but while he has many famous pals he has always preferred to live life out of the spotlight," they said.

"He is a very funny, but down-to-earth bloke - and his family are his world.

"So when faced with a choice between focusing on his family or his career, there was never any question which he would choose."

This week, Kay announced his return to the stage to host Dance for Life shows in aid of Cancer Research UK.

"I've honestly never had so much fun as I had working on Dance For Life," he told the Bolton News.

"The atmosphere was so happy and positive; it really is a great way to raise money for the worthiest of causes.

"All people have to do is turn up and dance."

He added: "I would also like to encourage people to get themselves sponsored via JustGiving.com where a special Dance For Life team page has been set up."

The three hour 'dance-a-thon' events get audience members moving on a giant dance floor, with Kay on the decks as "DJ PK".

Caro Evans, director of partnerships at Cancer Research UK, said: "We are so grateful to Peter for hosting his epic Dance For Life events to help us fund vital research to beat cancer.

"We need as many people as possible to join Peter and make a difference by dancing the night away."

Last year, the popular comedian's public relations team made a rare and hard-hitting public statement to hit out at Channel 5 for broadcasting a documentary about him with "an incredibly misleading title".

'Peter Kay: In his own words' had promised clips and interviews, but none of them were new.

The statement from Kay's team added: "The title also gives the impression that Peter has been involved in the making of this documentary, which he hasn't. At all."