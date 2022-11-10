Peter Kay tour: Huge demand crashes ticket pre-sale leaving Belfast fans disappointed

Peter Kay fans have been left scrambling for tickets after “unprecedented” demand sees pre-sale apps and websites crash.

Seats for the the stand up comedian’s first tour in 12 years – including performances at the SSE Arena in Belfast – go on general sale this Saturday.

But O2, Virgin Media and Three customers were offered access two days early.

O2 and Virgin said it was "by far the highest demand we've ever seen for priority tickets in 15 years".

Three notified its users about "a huge demand" for tickets.

Frustrated fans took to social media to voice their concerns.

Is the SSE rewards site down for anyone else trying to get Peter Kay presale tickets for Belfast? — Jennifer Leitch (@jennyleitch1) November 10, 2022

Has there been anyone at all who has actually managed to get Peter Kay tickets for Belfast? #PeterKay #O2Priority — Dean Irwin (@deanirwin81) November 10, 2022

My heart is full of sad that O2 are being sly and won't let me get tickets for Peter Kay in Belfast. #PeterKay #O2Priority — Steven (@bloggerstevenb) November 10, 2022

Extra dates have now been added to Kay's schedule since the tour was announced during an ad break in the series launch of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on Sunday night.

“It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now,” he said.

"And with the cost of living at an all-time high, ticket prices are starting from £35. The same price they were on my previous tour in 2010.”

Not everyone was disappointed in the pre-sale rush.

After 3 hours of refresh 02 priorities me and Lynne finally got tickets for next year #whatamorning #peterkay #belfast pic.twitter.com/IPZAt1WSoh — The Punisher LH (@ThePunisherLH) November 10, 2022

Just got my tickets for #PeterKay in Belfast, for my Birthday, Roll on February�� — Lynda (@Hidtordo) November 10, 2022

Peter kay tickets sorted for Belfast. ���� — Uncle Hakk (@YerUncleHakk) November 10, 2022

The Bafta winning star of hit TV shows including Car Share and Phoenix Nights will take to the stage at the SSE Arena in Belfast on February 23 and 24, 2023.

It will be the 49-year-old’s first live tour since 2010, when he scored the Guinness World Record for the biggest selling run of all time, playing to more than 1.2 million people.

He’ll also be performing at the 3Arena in Dublin on April 6 and 7.

He had been due to go on the road in 2017, but cancelled those shows due to "unforeseen family circumstances".

The upcoming tour could break his own record when it gets underway in Manchester on December 2.