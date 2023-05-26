Phillip Schofield dropped by talent agency after admitting to affair

Schofield’s agency, YMU, said it had learned ‘important new information’ that ‘contradicted’ what he had previously told them (PA)

Phillip Schofield has been dropped by his talent agency after admitting he lied about a relationship he had with “a younger male colleague” at This Morning.

The agency, YMU, said it had learned “important new information” about the presenter that “contradicted” what he had previously told them.

On Friday, the former This Morning host announced he had quit ITV entirely, and would no longer be hosting the British Soap Awards.

In a statement, Mary Bekhait, chief executive of the YMU Group, said the agency has “parted company” with Schofield “with immediate effect”.

The statement added: “Honesty and integrity are core values for YMU’s whole business, defining everything we do. Talent management is a relationship based entirely on trust.

“This week, we have learned important new information about our client Phillip Schofield.

“These facts contradicted what Phillip had previously told YMU, as well as the external advisors we had brought in to support him.

“As a result, on Thursday we agreed to part company with Phillip, with immediate effect.”

Schofield also confirmed he would no longer be represented by the agency, saying: “It is with the most profound regret that after 35 years of being faultlessly managed by YMU I have agreed to step down from their representation with immediate effect.”

He had faced a series of controversies over past months, including reports of a rift with his long-time This Morning and Dancing On Ice co-host Holly Willoughby, his brother’s sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state with Willoughby as journalists.