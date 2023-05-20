Phillip Schofield steps back from This Morning with ‘immediate effect’

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield on This Morning on Thursday, his last appearance on the show.

Phillip Schofield has announced he is stepping back from ITV’s flagship daytime TV show This Morning with “immediate effect”.

The 61-year-old presenter said the programme “has become the story” and told fans he wants “to do what I can to protect the show I love”.

ITV has confirmed he presented his last episode on Thursday meaning he will not return to the sofa to accompany Holly Willoughby.

“I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story," Phillip said in a statement.

“Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind. I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can’t go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love.

“So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I’d like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning’s amazing viewers – and I’ll see you all for the Soap Awards next month.”

Holly Willoughby thanked her co-presenter for his guidance and support during her own television career.

“It’s been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour,” she said.

"The sofa won’t feel the same without him.”

Rumours of a bitter feud between the pair have been circulating for weeks.

Last week Eamonn Holmes hit back at criticism after he weighed into the controversy surrounding the ITV duo describing their working relationship as “a broken fit”.

The Belfast-born presenter responded tersely to a fan who accused him of "jumping in" on the "Phil and Holly witch hunt" after he took a swipe at them on GB News.

“I think there should have been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors,” he told viewers on Monday following the TV Bafta awards.

“They may or may not be together on the telly today.

“The public surely will suss that there's no chemistry, that it's a broken fit between the two of them and that This Morning does not depend on who presents it.

“It's [This Morning] an institution, it will carry on no matter who presents it and anyone can check the viewing figures, there's no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

One fan responded to him on social media saying: “I am a huge fan of you Eamonn and will continue to be.

"I just wish you hadn't jumped in on the Phil and Holly witch-hunt.

"Maybe I don't know it all, but I hate to see you trading insults.”

Eamonn, who was a staple on the ITV show for 15 years before being let go in 2021, posted a quick response saying: “I think I have a lot more insight than u [sic]”.

Television and radio presenter Johnny Vaughan was among those who expressed support for Eamonn’s assessment of the situation at ITV.

“I trust you 100% on this. You’ve got no axe to grind, no angle, no hidden agenda - in my experience you’ve always just called it how you find it,” he said.

Just last week, Schofield hailed co-host Willoughby as his "rock" amid reports the pair's relationship has come under strain.

Despite rumours of the rift, the duo put on a united front as they appeared side by side on Monday and made no reference to stories in the press about their relationship.

It was followed by an awkward on-screen kiss on the cheek which was branded “cringe” by a large number of viewers.

Both presenters have fronted the show together since 2009 and also co-host ITV’s Dancing On Ice.

Last September, the pair faced a backlash over claims they skipped the queue for the Queen’s lying in state.

Following an online outcry, the chief executive of ITV said Schofield and Willoughby had been “misrepresented” over the issue and stressed they had been attending as members of the media to film a segment for This Morning.

Over the years they have been open about their close friendship including sharing pictures on social media of them while on joint holidays with their families.