Pierce Brosnan spotted filming in Ballycastle

Pierce Brosnan was been spotted filming for his new movie, Four Letters of Love, in Co Antrim on Tuesday afternoon.

The 007 star even made time to snap a few selfies with some fans passing by and stayed in the Salthouse Hotel in Ballycastle.

Posting to social media, the hotel wrote: “Reservation for Bond… James Bond. We had the pleasure of welcoming Mr Pierce Brosnan to stay and dine at the hotel last night. We wish him all the best in his new movie.”

He is currently shooting for the upcoming supernatural romance on the north coast.

The storyline is based on an international best-selling novel by Irish author Niall Williams.

The movie, also starring Helena Bonham Carter, will have some scenes shot in Co Donegal and is being directed by award-winning filmmaker, Polly Steele, who previously confirmed on her website that Mamma Mia actor Brosnan would feature.

Brosnan and Bonham Carter, who will alongside Irish actor Gabriel Byrne, will play parents of the main characters, played by up-and-coming actors Fionn O’Shea and Ann Skelly.

A statement from Northern Ireland Screen, which is providing supporting funding for the project, explains more of the film’s plot.

“Nicholas Coughlan (O’Shea) and Isabel Gore (Skelly) are fated to be together. That is as sure as the sky is blue and the sea is ever changing. The question is whether or not they will ever find out. As ghosts, fate and the sheer power of true love pull Nicholas and Isabel together, so too does life threaten to tear them apart.

“One sunny winter morning, Nicholas’ father, William (Brosnan), believes he’s spoken to by God, changing his life forever. He quits his job and, following divine instruction, redirects all his passion and energy into painting, leaving his dependent wife, Bette, and son to fend for themselves.

“Isabel lives a charmed, simple existence on the island, with her father (Byrne), the poet and master of the school, and her wise, intuitive mother (Bonham Carter), until the tragic day her younger brother, Sean, has a paralysing fit while he accompanies her dancing. Isabel, weighed down by guilt, opts to go to school on the mainland, in search of fresh experiences and a chance to forget.”