President leads tributes following death of Aslan singer Christy Dignam

Christy Dignam, the frontman of legendary Irish rock band Aslan, has died at the age of 63.

He had been diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer in 2013.

The death was announced by Dignam’s daughter Kiera on Facebook.

“On behalf of my family, it is with a broken heart that we convey the news of my father’s passing, Christy Dignam.

“Dad peacefully left us where he wanted to, at home today 4pm Tuesday, June 13th 2023, after a courageously long-fought battle, surrounded by his family.

“We ask that you honour our family’s need for privacy during this immensely painful period.

“Let us all hold him in our hearts and cherish the remarkable life of a talented singer, great story teller and amazing person.

“We thank you so much for your love and support shown to us.”

Irish president Michael D Higgins said people from across Ireland and beyond would have heard the news with great sadness.

He said: “For the last 40 years, Christy and his bandmates in Aslan have made an enormous contribution to the cultural life of our nation.

“In addition to their well-loved albums and hit singles such as This Is and Crazy World, Aslan will be remembered in particular for their live shows and their remarkable connection with their audience.

“Christy was central to that connection, with his passionate performances ensuring a memorable night every time Aslan played – and there were many nights with Christy and the band showing an endless dedication to touring throughout the country.”

Mr Higgins added: “As a result, people in nearly every town in Ireland will have their own memories of seeing them play and will feel like they had a personal connection with Christy.

“Over recent years, all of us have been struck by the dignity with which Christy lived with his illness and admired his dedication in continuing to both perform and record, including his 2021 solo album, despite the challenges which he faced.

“It is hard to believe that he has left us.

“May I express my deepest condolences to Christy’s wife Kathryn, to his daughter Kiera, to his bandmates in Aslan, and to his wide circle of family and friends.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Dignam was a “legend of Irish music and a great Dubliner as well”.

He said his death would be felt across the city and the music community.

“I’m really sorry to hear that news and want to pass on my condolences to his family and friends,” he said.