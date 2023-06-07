Prince Harry attacks ‘bloodstained’ journalists and ‘rock bottom’ government

Duke breaks ‘golden rule’ of not commenting on politics in a day of drama at the high court

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of the Duke of Sussex being cross examined by Andrew Green KC

Prince Harry railed against the Government and press on Tuesday in another day of bombshell allegations at his phone-hacking case against the publisher of the Daily Mirror.

Abandoning the convention that royals do not comment on politics, the Duke of Sussex said both Rishi Sunak’s administration and the media were at “rock bottom” and that it was harming British democracy.

Harry, the first royal to testify in court since 1891, claimed the Government was “scared” of alienating British newspapers “because position is power”.

In a scathing broadside. he accused journalists of having “blood” staining their “typing fingers”.

It prompted some Tory MPs to call for Harry to renounce his title, arguing he had broken the “golden rule” of royals not getting involved in politics.

Harry alleges that 140 articles published between 1996 and 2010 contained information Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) gathered using unlawful methods. But lawyers for MGN suggested the royal’s claims of phone hacking are “in the realms of total speculation”.

Harry had ‘huge amount of paranoia’ after press intrusion, court told

In a day of high court drama, it was also revealed that in his witness statement, Harry said he was bringing his claim against MGN “not because I hate the tabloid press” but to hold account “the people who have hijacked those privileges”.

He added the British press has shown “no willingness to change” and he wanted to make sure that the alleged unlawful behaviour was “exposed”.

In the statement, he said: “This has become a huge problem of which I have a unique perspective and experience perhaps, having had a front-row seat to it.

“Because they have showed no willingness to change, I feel that I need to make sure that this unlawful behaviour is exposed, because obviously I don’t want anybody else going through the same thing that I’ve been going through on a personal level.

“But also, on a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government, both of which I believe are at rock bottom.

“Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.”

The royal added: “If they’re supposedly policing society, who on earth is policing them, when even the government is scared of alienating them because position is power. It is incredibly worrying for the entire UK.”

Henry Smith, a member of the Tory Common Sense Group, said he felt “sorry for hardworking royals” as the Duke of Sussex continues to cause them “so much embarrassment”.

The MP said: “It’s very unwise of him to stray into British political comment – but if he wants to he should renounce his title and stand for election. Sussex is disappointed with its absent Duke.”

In other developments, Harry said he felt “physically sick” over eight payments to private investigators related to his late mother.

He said he also lost friendships “entirely unnecessarily” due to the “paranoia” caused by alleged unlawful information gathering.

In his witness statement, the 38-year-old duke said MGN’s alleged intrusion into his life contributed to “a huge amount of paranoia” in his relationships.

He and former girlfriend Chelsy Davy were “never on our own” and could never enjoy one another’s company away from the “prying eyes of the tabloids,” he wrote. Harry accuses MGN of blagging the couple’s flight details and hotel bookings and/or intercepting their voicemails after journalists turned up while they holidayed on a small island off Mozambique.

He also said stories about rumours his father was Diana’s former lover James Hewitt were aimed at “ousting him from the royal family”.

In his witness statement, he referred to an article in People from 2002 with the headline “Plot to rob the DNA of Harry“ which reported a bid to steal a sample of the duke’s DNA to check his parentage.

“At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me,” he said.

“They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories. Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?”

He also hit out at former Mirror editor Piers Morgan, claiming he both he and his wife Meghan “have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation”.

He has highlighted letters from Diana to TV presenter Michael Barrymore, in which she suspected the Daily Mirror — then edited by Morgan — had been listening to her private messages.

“The thought of Piers Morgan and his band of journalists earwigging into my mother’s private and sensitive messages (in the same way as they have me) and then having given her a ‘nightmare time’ three months prior to her death in Paris, makes me feel physically sick and even more determined to hold those responsible, including Mr Morgan, accountable for their vile and entirely unjustified behaviour”, he said, in his statement to the High Court.

Harry said he believes Morgan’s recent criticisms online, on TV, and in print of himself and wife Meghan are fuelled by a desire to bully him out of the legal case. “Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan”, he said.

Harry said the attacks are “presumably in retaliation and in the hope that I will back down, before being able to hold him properly accountable for his unlawful activity towards both me and my mother during his editorship.”

The duke is suing MGN for damages, claiming journalists at its titles, which also include the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

MGN is contesting the claims and argues some of the claimants have brought their legal action too late.