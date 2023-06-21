Prince of Wales to meet Windrush passengers for documentary

The Prince of Wales will meet people who came to the UK from the Caribbean as part of the Windrush generation (PA)

The Prince of Wales will meet Windrush passengers in a new documentary to be aired on ITV later this year.

The programme aims to celebrate the Windrush generation and its “pioneering” contribution to Britain.

The broadcaster announced the film ahead of the 75th anniversary on Thursday of the HMT Empire Windrush’s arrival at Tilbury Docks in Essex.

William will join celebrities including newsreader Sir Trevor McDonald, Spice Girl Mel B, Britain’s Got Talent Judge Alesha Dixon and comedian Judi Love to meet members of the Windrush generation and hear their inspirational life stories, in the film produced in association with the Daily Mirror’s Pride Of Britain Awards.

The contributors will also be invited to the Pride Of Britain Awards in October where they will accept a special award on behalf of others in the Windrush generation.

The HMT Empire Windrush was the first of many ships to arrive between the late 1940s and 1970s, bringing people from the Caribbean who answered Britain’s call to help fill post-war labour shortages.

Alison Phillips, editor of the Daily Mirror, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with ITV on this hugely important documentary to highlight the achievements – and challenges – members of the Windrush generation and their descendants have faced in this 75th anniversary year.

“We hope it brings the very best values of Pride Of Britain to a documentary which will entertain, inspire and challenge us all.”