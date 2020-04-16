Radio presenter Cate Conway appointed ambassador of Northern Ireland depression charity AWARE

Radio presenter Cate Conway has been announced as the ambassador for AWARE, the depression charity for Northern Ireland.

The role will enable Cate to become involved in a cause that she is passionate about, having experienced first-hand the impact of poor mental health following the loss of her former Q Radio co-host Stephen Clements earlier this year.

Stephen died suddenly on January 7, aged 47, just hours before he was due to go on air on his mid-morning programme on BBC Radio Ulster.

Cate said she would like to use her new role to encourage people to realise the immense power in speaking up when they don’t feel strong and access help and support.

In her role as an AWARE ambassador, the Carryduff native will be supporting the charity’s campaigns, attending events and helping to raise significant awareness of the charity as it looks towards its 25th anniversary in 2021.

“Being in my forties I’ve been through quite a few major life changes recently that all took their toll on my mental health, the U105 presenter said.

"I found great relief in reaching out to friends and co-workers when I didn’t feel like myself and it was affecting my ability to work and socialise.

"I hope I can use my position as an ambassador to raise awareness of the importance of mental health issues and of the good work carried out by AWARE.

"At this time one in nine people in Northern Ireland are living with a diagnosis of depression, so it’s really important to encourage open discussion around the subject”.

AWARE has an established network of support groups in rural and urban areas across Northern Ireland which are run by trained volunteers supporting people with depression and mental health issues as well as carers for people with the illness.

The charity also delivers mental health and well-being programmes into communities, schools, universities and colleges and attend outreach sessions and community events to give more information about the charity and its services.

Chief Executive of AWARE, Karen Collins, said the charity was "delighted" to welcome Cate as an ambassador.

"Depression does not discriminate, and we are full of admiration for Cate’s genuine desire to help support us at a time when mental health issues are so prevalent," she said. "Cate is extremely passionate and committed and we look forward to creating a positive change together."

Further information about AWARE or to access support or useful resources during the Covid-19 pandemic go to aware-ni.org/covid-19-support