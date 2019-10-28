Readers' Halloween pumpkin carvings 2019: send us your pictures

Click through the gallery to see our favourites

Halloween is coming and the goose is getting fat, which means it's time again for Belfast Telegraph readers to show off their pumpkin carving skills.

As the frightful night draws closer, we want to see how you're fending off the ghouls from your homes.

Whether you're etching classic designs or modern works of art, we'd love to see your attempts, so send us a snap of your Halloween pumpkin and we will add it to our gallery.

Above you'll find a selection of the wonderful photos we've received already - can you top them? Remember to attach your name and where your picture was taken.

Send your pumpkin pictures to digital.editorial@belfasttelegraph.co.uk

Read our Terms & Conditions