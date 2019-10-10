Rebekah Vardy ‘inundated’ with messages amid Coleen Rooney row

The drama started when Rooney revealed she has spent months trying to work out who was leaking stories about her.

Rebekah Vardy said she has been ‘inundated’ with messages amid her row with Coleen Rooney (PA)

Rebekah Vardy has been “inundated” with messages following her row with Coleen Rooney over alleged leaked stories.

Rooney, the wife of footballer Wayne Rooney, has pointed the finger at fellow footballer’s wife Vardy’s Instagram account over stories based on her private social media posts.

Having denied the claims shortly after Rooney’s allegation on Wednesday, Vardy has broken her Twitter silence.

She wrote: “On a more serious note I’ve been inundated with messages from everyone but I’m not saying anything more until we’ve finished looking into this situation properly.”

In a previous tweet, Vardy refuted claims made by reality TV star Danielle Lloyd – the wife of footballer Jamie O’Hara – who waded into the row with an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

Vardy, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, was at the centre of drama on social media on Wednesday when Rooney posted a message saying she had spent months trying to work out who was sharing stories about her.

She wrote: “For a few years now someone who I trusted to follow me on my personal Instagram account has been consistently informing The SUN newspaper of my private posts and stories.

“There has been so much information given to them about me, my friends and my family – all without my permission or knowledge.

“After a long time of trying to figure out who it could be, for various reasons, I had a suspicion.”

Rooney, 33, said she “came up with an idea” – she blocked everyone apart from an Instagram page belonging to Vardy from seeing her Instagram stories and over the “past five months I have posted a series of false stories to see if they made their way into the Sun newspaper”.

She said stories she had falsified about “gender selection in Mexico, and the story about returning to TV, and then the latest story about the basement flooding in my new house”, had all made it into the newspaper.

“It’s been tough keeping it to myself and not making any comment at all, especially when the stories have been leaked; however, I had to. Now I know for certain which account/individual it’s come from.

“I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s … Rebekah Vardy’s account.”

Denying the allegations, former I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! star Vardy replied to Rooney: “If you thought this was happening you could have told me & I could have changed my passwords to see if it stopped.

“Over the years various people have had access to my insta & just this week I found I was following people I didn’t know and have never followed myself.”

She added: “I’m not being funny but I don’t need the money, what would I gain from selling stories on you?”

Vardy, who is pregnant with her fifth child, said she was “so upset” that Rooney had made the accusation and she was “disgusted that I’m even having to deny this”.

“You should have called me the first time this happened,” she told Rooney.

The Sun has reported on Rooney and Vardy’s exchange and its article states: “Each of the stories provided to The Sun was put to Coleen’s representatives before publication, and on each occasion they declined to comment.”

Rooney’s spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday: “It is irrefutable that the leaks came from one account, and one account only.”

According to various reports, Vardy is believed to have hired forensic IT experts to prove her innocence.

Appearing on Jeremy Vine On 5, Vardy’s friend, Nicola McLean, said the footballer’s wife is “taking legal action” and that if she discovers it is someone from her account who has leaked the stories, “she will find out who it is and she will deal with it”.

McLean added that Vardy “had to take her kids out of school” and that she has cut short her holiday.

She said: “She is devastated, she doesn’t see the funny side of this, but we’re all sitting laughing about it.

“I’m trying not to be too serious here but I’ve seen the impact it’s actually had.”