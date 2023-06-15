Refugee Masha hits right note on song made with choirs and punks

A Ukrainian refugee living in Derry is releasing a song recorded with local four choirs and a punk band.

Masha Myndru’s Sisters, due to be released as part of Make Music Day next Wednesday, came about through an initiative by the Beyond Skin charity.

It works with refugees from all over the world, using the arts to break down barriers.

Masha, who has a cousin and friends fighting in the war against Russia, was a teacher at home and is now tutoring other Ukrainian refugees in Derry who want to learn English.

She is originally from Vinnytsia, a city in central Ukraine.

Masha with the choir

“My parents are still in Ukraine. They live in a safe area and I can contact them every day,” she said.

“But Ukraine is still not a safe place, and you never know what can happen in the next moment.”

Masha sang in talent competitions and concerts in her homeland before being forced to leave.

She was thrilled to receive backing from local singers and musicians on her track, which is a popular folk song in Ukraine.

“It’s always been my dream to sing and record a song,” she said.

“When I heard about Beyond Skin, I never imagined my dream would come true.

To make her dream a reality, Beyond Skin CEO Darren Ferguson reached out to choir director Kirsty Orr to see if she could provide an ensemble for the track.

She came up with four choirs, adding 32 voices to the song.

Kirsty said: “I direct a number of choirs, and I threw out the idea to them. The result was a collaboration involving the Lisburn Harmony Choir, the Early Birds Choir, the PwC Choir and another grouping called Sing and Tonic, whose members come from all over Northern Ireland.

“I’ve heard an early recording of our contribution to Sisters, and it sounds fantastic.

“We also shot a video at Belfast Castle on a gloriously sunny day when the Ukrainian flags were flying. We’re all delighted with how things have turned out.

“Masha, who’s a really lovely girl, sings the main song in Ukrainian, and we provide the backing vocals.

“It’s quite a funky song, with a bit of Eurovision feel to it. Darren from Beyond Skin reckoned that because there was such a rocking element to it, it would be great to get a band on the record too.”

That’s where the punk group Cut Rubber came in.

“I know some of the members of Cut Rubber, and they jumped at the chance of playing on Sisters,” said Darren.

“They and Masha were an absolute joy to work with. Masha is an exceptional singer who seemed to be right at home.

“We’ve been in existence for 19 years, using the arts for peace building and good relations and in partnership with projects in places like Colombia, Afghanistan, Japan and Sri Lanka.

Make Music Day has been steadily growing since its launch 11 years ago. Last year, it had 1,000 live performances, which seen by 2.8million people.