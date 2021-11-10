Register lifts lid on BBC NI stars’ lucrative external work

Best and Rice among names on list

Four BBC Northern Ireland broadcasters have received payments on top of their salaries for external work in recent months, the corporation has revealed.

Barra Best, Emma Vardy, Marie-Louise Connolly and Clodagh Rice appear on the latest BBC external events register.

On-air talent in current affairs, sports news and some radio staff, as well as senior leaders, have had to declare such external work, including paid-for public speaking engagements, appearances or writing commitments, since January.

The register now puts fees into four categories; below £1,000, £1,000 to 5,000, £5,000 to 10,000, and more than £10,000, but no specific amounts are given.

A series of well-known BBC names from across the UK appear on the latest register, covering July, August and September.

Mr Best, a TV and weather presenter, registered three events at which he was a host in September. The “organiser, sponsor or funder” of these events were listed as the Belfast Media Group, Business in the Community and the Larne Times.

Ms Vardy, the BBC’s Ireland correspondent, was host of the Belfast Book Festival, while Ms Rice, a business correspondent, was listed as host at an event involving “O’Reilly Solicitors, ASM Accountants / Aiken PR”.

Ms Connolly, BBC NI’s health correspondent, was listed as “interviewer” at an event involving the “Coalition of Aid and Development Agencies NI.”

The fee received by the four was not disclosed but was under £1,000, according to the register.

Meanwhile, two national broadcasters received payments of more than £10,000 for external work.

Maryam Moshiri, anchor on BBC World News, and Stephen Sackur, host of HARDtalk, were both paid undisclosed sums of more than £10,000.

Moshiri was paid to be a moderator three times for events organised by law firm Clifford Chance from September 13 to 15.

Sackur received his payment for his role as a panel chair for Yalta European Strategy on September 10.

Eight journalists, including household names such as Naga Munchetty, Huw Edwards and Emily Maitlis, received fees of up to £10,000 in the period July to September, according to the BBC’s register.

Munchetty, who is also a BBC radio presenter, received two £5,000-plus payments for hosting two events in September, including the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award.

She earned between £255,000 and £259,999 in 2020/2021, according to the broadcaster’s latest figures.

Her co-host Dan Walker, who is currently a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, was paid more than £5,000 in May to host an event for Best Companies.

National news anchors Edwards and Clive Myrie also received upwards of £5,000 for hosting and interviewing roles.

Edwards was paid to host an event organised by Bauer Media, and Myrie for an interviewer role for Fujitsu.

He earned between £425,000 and £429,999 and Myrie earned between £205,000 and £209,999 in 2020/21, according to the BBC’s latest annual report.

Media editor and Today show host Amol Rajan, meanwhile, was paid a sum within the £5,000 to £10,000 band for his role as a panellist at the Leeds International festival.

BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell was paid more than £5,000 for hosting the Information Security forum.

Newsnight’s lead presenter Maitlis was also paid for a speaker role at an event for Proxima in September after having previously declared external engagements in March and June.

According to the BBC’s latest annual report, Maitlis earned between £325,000 and £329,999 in 2020/2021.

A spokesperson for the corporation said: “The external events register forms part of the BBC’s renewed commitment to ensure the highest standards of impartiality across the organisation.”