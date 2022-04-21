Review: Derren Brown’s Showman proves to be just as thought-provoking as it is magical

The master illusionist is performing in the Grand Opera House from April 19-April 23

Derren Brown during his Showman at the Grand Opera House, Belfast

He’s the greatest showman. Derren Brown is back and he’s reminding us just why that is.

In a show full of mischief, madness, mind-blowing wizardry and a whole lot of heart, Showman is a spectacle that wows just as much as it charms.

It’s impossible not to feel uplifted after leaving Showman – as well as completely baffled; which is the usual feeling after spending a few hours in the company of master illusionist Brown.

Watching unwitting ordinary members of the public become integral roles in such a complex and clever show is mesmerising as always – and the trust Brown puts in them, as well as the encouragement, is wonderful to watch.

The audience is in the palm of his hand from the get-go, hanging on the master-of-mind-control’s every word, movement and gesture. Desperately trying to second-guess him – listening for clues or trying to spot moments of misdirection.

But don’t bother trying too hard - Brown will out-smart you every time.

And probably where you are looking in defiance is exactly where he wants you to look.

The mind-bending starts from the second you walk into the theatre and you are constantly on edge trying to work out what subliminal messages could be on display.

There are also some genuinely thought-provoking moments during the show – which will stick with you long after it ends – as Brown provides solid life advice.

His sincerity is soothing and makes you ponder his musings even more – and think just how they can impact your own life.

And, in equal measure, Brown’s wit really makes the show as he sharply and intuitively interacts with the audience.

It always seems as though he really cares about every single person he meets, demonstrating empathy at more poignant moments.

Perhaps not as dark as previous shows, this one is a rollercoaster of emotions.

Put simply, it is a masterclass in mind-trickery and manipulation that showcases all of Brown’s renowned skills which will have you gobsmacked, laughing and maybe even crying.

The exact details of what happens can’t be revealed, but one thing is guaranteed, you will leave scratching your head for days wondering what just happened.

Derren Brown’s Showman is at the Grand Opera House in Belfast from April 19-April 23