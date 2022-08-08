Rockin’ around the clock: Exhibition to shine a light on the causeway coast’s dance hall days

It was the era of bouffants, Brylcreem and ballroom dancing, when post-war economic liberation and the rise of popular music led to an explosion of energy among young people.

On the causeway coast, visitors flocked to the seaside resorts during the summer months, and local hotels, capitalising on the tourism boom, began to host nightly dances.

The popularity of dancing saw more and more venues opening up along the coast, with showbands taking up residencies in many of the dance halls.

In the 1950s, jive and jitterbug-loving teenagers put their best feet forward in ballrooms such as the Trocadero and Arcadia in Portrush, the Boathouse in Coleraine, the Strand Ballroom in Portstewart and Limavady Agricultural Hall. Many of these venues were run by the well-known local promoter Bobby Platt. As the 50s gave way to the 60s, he built up strong relationships with band managers in Belfast and London, leading to local performances by chart-topping international stars such as Roy Orbison, Dusty Springfield, Lulu and The Who.

Billy and Lily O'Neill in 1964 (Photo courtesy of Billy O’Neill)

Now, six decades on, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s museums services department is staging an exhibition about dance halls down through the years.

It will launch on September 3 at Coleraine Museum in Coleraine Town Hall, running until December 3. It is intended that the exhibition will then move to Ballymoney Museum in January next year.

The council’s museums services department is appealing to the public for help with the dance halls exhibition. Anyone with photographs and memorabilia from the period is asked to get in touch.

One person who has fond memories of the dance hall era is 82-year-old Portstewart man Billy O’Neill. The former owner of the Causeway Coast Hotel, who has written a book about his life and his love of dancing, met his wife Lily at the famous Arcadia ballroom on May 19, 1960.

Billy, who grew up in Ballymoney, had just returned from Kent, where he had been working for four years, when he started to go dancing at The Arcadia. He’d passed his motorcycle test earlier that day and was in great form as he headed out to the venue to dance the night away to the Dave Glover Showband.

“I noticed this very pretty girl doing the jive, so I plucked up the courage and asked her to dance,” Billy recalled.

“We danced all night and, later, I gave her a lift home on my motorbike.

“We continued to dance, sometimes five nights a week, and even though neither of us had ever had a single lesson, people used to stand and watch us dance together.

“One night the manager came over to us when we were giving a demonstration and gave us an envelope with free passes for life to the Arcadia, which we were delighted with.”

Revellers at the Arcadia Ballroom

The couple danced there and at the Strand Ballroom in Portstewart throughout their courtship. Once married, they relocated to Glasgow for a while, where they found a new venue to trip the light fantastic.

After a short spell in the city, Billy and Lily, who had two young sons by this stage, moved to Kent, where they lived until 1967. But the causeway coast was never far from their minds and the family eventually moved back, setting up home a stone’s throw from the Arcadia.

“That old ballroom means a lot to me. It has a very special place in my heart,” Billy said.

“Not only was it the place where I met my wife, but I saw lots of local showbands there and artists like Bill Hayley and the Comets and Roy Orbison. I’m one of 14 children — I was the youngest son. My older brothers and sisters used to dance at Barry’s, and I suppose I learned from watching them, especially my brother Hughie.

“Dancing has been a big part of our lives, both me and Lily. We still dance.

“We never had a lesson between us, but we had a love for those fast dances like the jive and the jitterbug, and we have The Arcadia to thank for that.”

Billy and Lily O'Neill pictured now (Photo courtesy of Billy O’Neill)

Causeway coast man Kenny Stewart enjoyed the dance hall era so much, he penned a poem about the Arcadia.

Kenny, who was 16 when he started going to the venue in the late 1960s, said the Ulster/Scots composition was an ode to his favourite venue.

The poem refers to “the big glittering balls up on the ceiling”, “the courtin’ couples”, “the boys wantin’ tae gi’ the hair a wee quick slick” and the girls who “danced together wi’ their handbags on the floor”.

However, the outbreak of the Troubles contributed to the decline of the dance halls as people began to socialise in their own areas.

Dancing came to an end at the Limavady Agricultural Hall in 1967 and the Strand Hall the following year.

The Arcadia continued as a dance venue right into the 1970s, but as the face of pop music changed, lounge bars became more popular and the Troubles continued to divide communities, the dance halls closed their doors and became a fading memory for many.

The Arcadia in Portrush in recent times

Appealing for memorabilia, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Ivor Wallace, said: “Dance halls were the leading social setting of their time, and it’s where many couples would have first met. If this is you, your parents or grandparents, please consider getting involved and sharing your story with our museums team.

“Significantly, for so many in our community, memories of the local dance halls and the music associated with them transcend boundaries of class, education and religion.

“They were a place where people were able to enjoy their shared love of music and dance.

“This exhibition is an opportunity to showcase this exciting period in local history.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we uncover with the help of the public.”

If you think you could help the Museum Services team by recalling your memories or loaning any items to help illustrate the history of the dance halls, please email cms@causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk or phone 028 2766 0230