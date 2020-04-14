Row as Eamonn Holmes slams media over 'slapping down' of 5G virus link

Presenter Eamonn Holmes sparked a Twitter row after wading into the controversy over 5G conspiracy theories linked to coronavirus.

The Belfast-born presenter, who fronts This Morning on ITV with his wife Ruth Langsford, took a swipe at "mainstream media" over its "slapping down" of the claims of links between coronavirus and the updating of the mobile network.

Conspiracy theorists in the UK and the United States have spread the claim, while phone masts have been damaged by people believing that the virus is somehow linked to the roll out.

On This Morning yesterday, former Watchdog presenter Alice Beer, a regular guest on the show, described the conspiracy theories as "ridiculous" and "incredibly stupid".

Mr Holmes countered: "I totally agree with everything you are saying but what I don't accept is mainstream media immediately slapping that down as not true when they don't know it's not true.

"No one should attack or damage or do anything like that but it's very easy to say it is not true because it suits the state narrative."

He added: "That's all I would say, as someone with an inquiring mind."

Scientists have dismissed any link, while Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has described the conspiracy as "dangerous nonsense".

And Stormont's Economy Minister Diane Dodds last week expressed concern at "false claims" linking the coronavirus outbreak to the roll out of the 5G mobile phone network across Northern Ireland.

ITV did not respond to questions addressed to the channel and the presenter online.

YouTube recently banned all videos linking coronavirus symptoms to 5G, while approximately 20 phone masts have been damaged across the UK in response to claims.

Posters have been placed in parts of Northern Ireland warning of the "dangers" of 5G and linking it to the coronavirus outbreak.

The PSNI appealed for information after one phone mast on the Antrim Road in north Belfast was damaged in an arson attack, an incident that was filmed and shared.

According to an Irish News report, voices could be heard stating "F*** the 5G" and "Viva la revolution" as the fire burns.

DUP Minister Dodds said: "I am very concerned that there are some who are making false claims that Covid-19 is in some way linked to 5G technology.

"By continuing to circulate these unfounded claims they not only fuel anxieties but also fuel an environment in which acts of arson and the abuse of telecoms engineers doing their jobs is becoming more common.

"Nothing can be achieved by such actions.

"At a time when the importance of telecommunications has never been so prominent, this criminal damage and intimidation will only increase the difficulties faced by our community."