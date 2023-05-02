Royal Television Society NI awards: Derry Girls and Bloodlands among finalists announced

Pictured announcing the shortlist for the 8th RTS NI Television Awards which will be held at Belfast City Hall on Thursday 1 June are (l to r) RTS NI’s Olivia O’Kane; BBC NI’s Eddie Doyle, Northern Ireland Screen’s Richard Williams, Channel 4’s Maeve McLoughlin, RTS NI Awards Chairman Gareth McGreevy and Ka-Boom’s Claire Robinson.

The Royal Television Society in Northern Ireland (RTS NI) has revealed the 37 nominees shortlisted for its Programme Awards this year.

The latest and last series of Derry Girls is among the finalists announced, as is the third season of crime drama Bloodlands, and Derry Girls star Jamie-Lee O’Donnell has also been nominated for her documentary, which highlights her home city and county.

The winners will be announced at the 8th RTS NI Awards ceremony which takes place on Thursday, June 1, at Belfast City Hall.

Among the big names in homegrown talent to win last year, was comedian Patrick Kielty, who was honoured for his documentary, 100 Years of Union, in the category of Outstanding On-Screen talent in a production.

Fellow comedian Paddy Raff won in the category of Best Scripted Comedy for the Paddy Raff Show.

Best Drama was awarded for Three Families, which beat Line of Duty and Dalgliesh.

UTV Live and BBC Spotlight Northern Ireland also picked up accolades for Outstanding News Coverage and Best Current Affairs respectively, while the award for Best Documentary went to Fired Up Films. who won for a “slickly produced” about the bizarre life and career of John Delorean, who famously brought the iconic car to Belfast before going bust.

Fiona Campbell, Chair of RTS NI said: “What a year it’s been for Northern Ireland on-screen production across all platforms which has been reflected in the quality of entries this year.

"All our finalists are great examples of the outstanding content being produced in Northern Ireland which is enjoyed by audiences worldwide. We look forward to coming together at the awards to celebrate the achievements of our people and productions and I wish all the finalists every success on the night.”

The RTS NI Programme Awards 2023 with headline sponsor Ka-Boom are delivered with support from BBC Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland Screen and Channel 4.

A full list of the Programme Awards 2023 finalists are as follows:

Childrens and Animation:

• Happy the Hoglet (Paper Owl Films)

• ODO (Sixteen South/Letko)

• Silverpoint (Zodiak Kids & Family Productions UK)

Comedy:

• Derry Girls 3 (Hat Trick Production)

• Free Gaff (Green Inc Film & TV)

• William of Orangedale (Hat Trick Productions NI)

Current Affairs:

• Spotlight: The Babymaker Uncovered (BBCNI)

• Spotlight: Police, WhatsApp and Whistleblowers (BBCNI)

• Up Close - Home Terror (UTV)

Documentary:

• James Joyce's Ulysses (DoubleBand Films and Lone Star Productions)

• Quinn Country (Fine Point Films)

• The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Tyrone Productions)

• Young Plato: The Philosophy Boys of Ardoyne (Aisling Productions and Soilsiu Films)

Drama:

• Bloodlands: Series 2 (Hat Trick Productions)

• Doineann (DoubleBand Films)

• Wreck (Euston Films)

Entertainment:

• Beauty Queen and Single (Stellify Media)

• Live At The Waterfront! (Green Inc Film & TV)

• The Belfast Mixtape: Songs from Lockdown (BBCNI)

Factual Entertainment:

• Ceol Le Toal (Big Mountain Productions)

• Strawbridge over the Drawbridge (BBCNI)

• The Fast and the Farmer-ish (Alleycats TV)

Lifestyle/Features:

• B&B By The Sea (Afro-Mic Productions)

• Chronicles of Strangford (Waddell Media)

• The Hotel People (Waddell Media)

News Coverage:

• BBC Newsline - Cresslough (BBCNI)

• UTV Live - Cresslough (UTV)

• UTV Live – Dying on the Streets (UTV)

On Screen Talent:

• Holly Hamilton (in Victory in Vienna by Clean Slate Productions)

• Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (in The Real Derry: Jamie-Lee O’Donnell by Tyrone Production)

• Theo Dorgan (in An Buachaill Gealgháireach (The Laughing Boy / To Yelasto Paidi by Imagine Media Productions Ltd)

Original Music Score:

• An Buachaill Gealghaireach: The Laughing Boy (Eleni Karaindrou; Imagine Media)

• Nowhere Special (Andrew Simon McAllister)

• Wreck (Steve Lynch, Noemi Spanos, Chris Baugh, Ryan J Brown; Euston Films, Fremantle Media)

Specialist Factual:

• Brian Friel: Shy Man, Showman (Walk on Air Films and Ronachan Films)

• Fergal Keane: Living with PTSD (State of Grace Films)

• The White Handkerchief (Open Reel Productions)

Tickets for the Awards are available, priced at £45 each here.