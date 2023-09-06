RTE must deliver reform in quest for additional funding, minister says

RTE must deliver “concrete reform” to rebuild trust as it seeks additional funding from government, the media minister has said.

Catherine Martin was speaking ahead of a Cabinet meeting in Co Wicklow where the financial and governance difficulties being experienced by the national broadcaster will be discussed.

Cabinet will also consider the RTE 2022 annual report on Wednesday.

A controversy that engulfed the national broadcaster in June after revelations about the underreporting of the salary paid to star present Ryan Tubridy has triggered a multi-million euro drop-off in the collection of TV licence revenue.

The RTE headquarters at Donnybrook in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

Prior to that furore, RTE had already asked the Government for 35 million euro of additional interim funding to sustain services.

A report from the state’s financial advisory body NewEra into the broadcaster’s latest funding requirements is expected this month.

Asked what the Government would need to see from RTE in exchange for more public money, Ms Martin told reporters in Co Wicklow: “Obviously, we have to see robust reform and the trust being restored and we see elements of reform taking shape now and they’re to be welcomed.”

The minister added: “Government will want to see absolute concrete reform proposals so that we have that trust in our public service broadcaster.”