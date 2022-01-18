Ruth Langsford praying for holiday this year with husband Eamonn after she went ‘stir-crazy’ during lockdown

Eamonn’s wife hired skip to clear junk from couple’s mansion whilst stuck at home

Eamonn Holmes’ wife is praying they can get away on holiday this year after she went stir-crazy working at home during lockdown.

The Belfast-born broadcaster’s other half Ruth Langsford (61) said she ended up constantly cleaning their Surrey mansion at the height of the Covid pandemic even when she was meant to be taking time out from her day job.

She admitted it got so extreme she hired a skip to clear junk from their luxury home.

Her desire for a break comes after Ruth and Eamonn’s planned break to Italy for his birthday in 2020 was scuppered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ruth added Eamonn hates her over-packing for a holiday but is grateful when he realises she has brought all the ointments and medical kit he needs.

She said: “In the Chinese calendar it’s the Year of the Tiger. Please God, in my calendar, let this be the Year of the Holiday.

“I’ve got complete Fear of Missing Out looking at Instagram. I didn’t plan anything as I thought it would be too difficult. Instead, I look at pictures of people who have just jumped on a plane and I continually ask myself, ‘Why didn’t I?’

“It’s so important to recharge. Even just to have a change of scene, a change of climate, a change of routine, a change of diet. Instead, what I’ve found by staying at home is, you end up working even when you’re off.

“In my case, it was clearing out the house. The closest I came to therapeutic indulgence, to completely relax, was getting a skip!”

She added about Eamonn sneering at her packing habits for breaks: “Eamonn is in complete disdain at how much luggage I take but when he needs insect repellent, plasters, or anything for an upset tummy — who has it? Correct — me!”

Ruth added she hopes she and her husband (62) — who is still recovering from back and hip pain — can get away to one of their much-loved “familiar” vacation destinations. She said: “I don’t want to take any risks — I want to know that it’s somewhere I love… the beaches of the Algarve, Cyprus, Greece, Spain.

“A magical place where I can dip my toes in the warm water, feel sand on my feet and lie under an umbrella, totally relaxing. That is my wish for 2022.”

Despite Eamonn and Ruth’s break to Italy being taken off the table in 2020, the broadcaster hit out at people the same year for wanting to go on holiday as soon as Covid travel restrictions were lifted. He fumed on live TV: “I wouldn’t think of going on a plane, I wouldn’t think of walking through an airport if I didn’t have to... are people seriously thinking about going on summer and autumn holidays?

“If you really don’t have to why would you go on a plane? Coronavirus hasn’t gone away!”