Ruth Langsford's tears on TV as she recalls her sister's suicide after Caroline Flack tragedy

Grief: Ruth's sister Julia Johnson, 62, who had battled depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at their home in Lingfield, Surrey in June 2019

Ruth Langsford with husband Eamonn Holmes on This Morning where she spoke about the death of her sister Julia Johnson after a battle with depression

TV host Ruth Langsford broke down in tears as she recalled her own sister's suicide for the first time during an emotional segment on Monday's This Morning.

The ITV presenter was discussing the tragic death of Caroline Flack at the weekend.

The Love Island host (40) was found dead at her home in east London on Saturday, after taking her own life.

Ruth (59) tearfully explained what it was like for a family member left behind after suicide.

Her sister Julia Johnson, who had battled depression for years, was found dead by her husband Paul at their home in Lingfield, Surrey, in June last year.

At the time, Ruth told viewers that her sister had died "after a long illness" at the age of 62 but an inquest later ruled she had died by suicide.

Speaking to psychologist Emma Kenny on the programme, Ruth said: "This happened in my family. I remember my shock at that. It's the questions it leaves the families. I should have gone round. I should have phoned. I was going to go round. I was going to phone. Maybe I should have stayed longer."

Ruth added: "You are left with the 'what ifs'. It's her family now that I think will need so much help."

Later she broke down again during a discussion with actress Nicola Thorp and broadcaster Matthew Wright, saying: "You believe you don't have a choice, that's the sad thing and that's the sad thing for people left behind who say, 'So many people loved you, you did have a choice, you could have called me, you could have called Mum.'"

Her Belfast-born husband and co-presenter Eamonn Holmes stepped in to remind viewers that the show's phone-in would focus on depression and anxiety.

Meanwhile, former X-Factor contestant Janet Devlin has admitted that she was not surprised by Flack's death given the media scrutiny after Flack allegedly assaulted her boyfriend.

Flack had pleaded not guilty to assaulting partner Lewis Burton at her former home in north London.

She was arrested and charged with assault by beating after police were called to her flat in Islington on December 12.

Co Tyrone singer-songwriter Janet appeared on The X Factor in 2011 when Flack was presenting its spin-off show, The Xtra Factor, with Olly Murs.

The 24-year-old from Gortin shared her memories of Flack, telling BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster: "I think she was actually nicer off camera than she even was on camera. She always checked in on everyone."

Asked if she could have believed the news about Flack's death, Janet said: "You know what, I could and I think that's really sad."

Referring to the role of social media trolls, she added: "Social media has a part to play but I honestly think it was the media because the same people who were so quick to post about her court case were the first people to announce her death as well."

It has emerged that Flack had told police she would kill herself after the alleged assault against Burton (27).

Flack had stepped down from presenting the current winter series of Love Island.

The ITV programme did not air on Saturday and Sunday night, but returned last night with a montage tribute.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this article, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, or Lifeline on 0808 808 8000