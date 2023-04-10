Ryan Murphy suggests Kim Kardashian will star in American Horror Story season

Ryan Murphy has suggested in a social media post that Kim Kardashian, pictured, will star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story (Doug Peters/PA) — © Doug Peters

Ryan Murphy has suggested in a social media post that Kim Kardashian will star in the upcoming season of American Horror Story.

The 57-year-old creator of the anthology horror series, which has featured Lady Gaga and the late Leslie Jordan, shared a video on Instagram in which he hinted that season 12 will be called Delicate.

The clip sees Emma Roberts, who has appeared in previous seasons of the show playing multiple roles, and Kardashian’s name appear saying they are “Delicate” before “AHS12” is shown.

Ryan Murphy Productions wrote: “Emma and Kim are Delicate. This summer. FX and Stream on @hulu.”

Kardashian also shared the video to her page with no words and the emojis eyes and blood.

Emma Roberts has starred in previous seasons of American Horror Story (Jennifer Graylock/PA) — © Jennifer Graylock

The star of reality TV series The Kardashians has previously hosted Saturday Night Live and voiced one of the characters in PAW Patrol: The Movie.

The Hollywood Reporter said the new season of AHS is based on the upcoming novel Delicate Condition by Danielle Valentine.

According to the online description, the book explores a woman who thinks someone is playing “twisted games” with her during a pregnancy.

Previous seasons of the dark drama have looked at different aspects of the horror genre including vampires, witches and the devil as well as featuring Oscar-winning actress Jessica Lange, Dynasty star Dame Joan Collins and Ratched actress Sarah Paulson.