Ryan Reynolds visits Sunak to discuss ‘excellence of UK film crews’

Ryan Reynolds has met with the Prime Minister in Downing Street to discuss the ‘excellence of UK film crews’ amid the ongoing strike by US actors and writers. (PA)

Ryan Reynolds has met with the Prime Minister in Downing Street to discuss the “excellence of UK film crews” amid the ongoing strike by US actors and writers.

The Hollywood actor was filming Deadpool 3 in London before the production was paused due to major industrial action launched by the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Reynolds showed he has used some of his free time to visit Rishi Sunak at Number 10 by posting a photograph of them chatting together.

Reynolds said they discussed his production company Maximum Effort, which is behind the Deadpool films and Netflix documentary Welcome To Wrexham.

He wrote: “With Deadpool paused, we visited 10 Downing to discuss the excellence of UK film crews and @maximumeffort.

“Aside from shooting back home, the UK is my favourite place to make a movie. Hoping to see even more film work head to Wales.”

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, right, celebrate after securing promotion to the English Football League (PA)

The actor and Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator Rob McElhenney have promoted the Welsh language and culture globally since buying Wrexham football club in 2020, leading some to label them as unofficial ambassadors to Wales.

Reynolds also referenced Wrexham star striker Paul Mullin’s collision with Manchester United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop during a pre-season friendly in America, which the Red Dragons won 3-1.

Mullin was left with a punctured lung, with Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson criticising an apologetic Bishop’s “clumsy challenge”.

Reynolds said in his post: “Rob would have joined but he’s currently having a word with Man Utd’s youth team goalie”.