Ryan Tubridy wishes ‘lovely fella’ Patrick Kielty ‘best of luck’ in taking over Late Late Show

Ryan Tubridy with President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin which will air on tonight's series finale of The Late Late Show. Photo: Michelle Daly

Ryan Tubridy opened his final Late Late Show by thanking the audience for their support during his 14-year rein and wishing his successor Patrick Kielty the best of luck when he assumes the role this summer.

"I can’t wait to see what he does with the job. He’s going to be great and he has a great team around him. Good luck to you Paddy.”

He also described the Co Down-born comedian as being “a lovely fella” and went on to thank “everyone for their kindness this week”.

Kielty (52) said he was “absolutely thrilled” after being announced as the new host of RTE’s flagship Late Late Show last Saturday.

He becomes the long-running flagship RTÉ programme’s fourth full-time host, following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Tubridy. His first show will be in September.

The Dundrum native said he was delighted by the news, and emphasised that he had big shoes to fill.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be the next host of The Late Late Show," he said.

"To follow in the footsteps of Gay, Pat and Ryan as the next custodian is a real honour and I can’t thank RTÉ enough for giving me the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show.”

Una Healy, Pat Kenny, Kathryn Thomas and Doireann Garrihy were among the Irish celebrities to pay tribute to Tubridy ahead of his final episode tonight.

The episode will include a host of surprises for the star as well as a Toy Show reunion and a special trad music performance.

Singer Una Healy penned a heartfelt message to the presenter on Instagram, underneath a blooper reel shared by The Late Late Show.

"Ryan, you’re a legend!” she said. “You will be so missed. Thank you so much for entertaining the nation every Friday night. I would also like to thank you for having me on as a guest many times over the years,” Una said.

Doireann Garrihy has also weighed in on Ryan’s final day, telling the host to “knock ‘em dead tonight.”

"You did it your way!”

Celebrity architect Dermot Bannon added to the well wishes, sharing a series of selfies and photos of the pair with the caption: “Thanks Ryan for entertaining us. Good luck with the next adventure.”

Former Late Late Show host Pat Kenny has said the host will likely feel “relief” as he wraps up his 14 years on the programme tonight and has already called him to wish him luck.

"I can tell you what Ryan will feel like tomorrow… great relief. That’s for sure,” he told Newstalk Breakfast listeners.

"When you make a decision like that and then there are weeks in between making the decision public and then having to keep doing the show... and then finally it is over.”

Tubridy dedicated his final show to his family, who he said have been his “greatest supporters”.

“Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence.

“And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that.”

He thanked viewers for sticking with him through the good times and the bad.

“I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us and with the show for the past 14 years,” he said.

“The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis.

“I sit looking at my desk this morning at about 300 or 400 cards and letters from people I don't even know, that have come from all around Ireland and in some cases all around the world.

“I am humbled, I am grateful, and I am excited because this is the end of one phase of this extraordinarily exciting life I have had so far,” Tubridy said.