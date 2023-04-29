Rylan Clark on delay at Euston: ‘I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me’

Rylan Clark described being delayed at Euston as “chaos” and offered “anyone that will cuddle” him £50 on social media following his trip. (Ian West/PA) — © Ian West

Rylan Clark described being delayed at Euston as “chaos” and offered “anyone that will cuddle” him £50 on social media following his trip.

The 34-year-old TV personality, who will be among the presenters providing coverage of Eurovision for the BBC in Liverpool, was presenting his Radio 2 show Rylan On Saturday in London ahead of travelling by train.

Customers at Euston were also previously warned that some journeys over the bank holiday weekend could be delayed.

The station is being closed on Sunday as the engineering works are done by Network Rail, which could cause hours worth of delays as a bus shuttle service is provided to Bedford so passengers can catch London-bound trains into St Pancras railway station.

At around 6pm, Clark wrote: “All trains suspended at Euston you cannot be serious. This is how I perish.”

He then provided updates on his social media of fans who “screamed Rylan” at the top of their voice when they saw him at the station, befriending a person who returned from Japan to take the train to Birmingham and friends that he had made while waiting.

Clark, who stepped down from Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two this month, added: “The train has been declared Declassified. No drinks. No good. No seats.

“Nothing matters anymore. A lady has give me a pornstar martini. This could be the end. God speed x.”

A further post to Twitter came at around 9pm in which he said: “I will give £50 to anyone that will cuddle me at the end of this experience, preferably throughout the night.”

Clark also said he hoped Gavin & Stacey actress Sheridan Smith – also known for The Royle Family, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Jonathan Creek – will play him in the TV drama about his journey.

At 10.39pm, Clark shared a video saying he had got to his hotel room where the former The X Factor contestant found a karaoke machine along with a card from Eurovision – which is being held in Liverpool.