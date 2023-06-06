Sag-Aftra members vote to authorise Hollywood actors strike

Hollywood actors represented by Sag-Aftra have voted to authorise a strike if a new contract with major studios, streamers and production companies cannot be reached.

The US union, which represents thousands of industry professionals, said the vote demonstrated a “powerful vote of solidarity”.

Nearly 98% (97.91%) of the 65,000 members who cast votes were in favour, Sag-Aftra said on Monday.

The strike authorisation does not mean the union is calling a strike with Sag-Aftra due to begin negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) on Wednesday.

The affirmative vote on the authorisation empowers the union’s National Board to initiate a strike if the AMPTP cannot reach a deal with the union.

Issues up for negotiation include base compensation, which actors say has been undercut by inflation and the streaming services, the threat of unregulated use of artificial intelligence and benefit plans.

The current contracts expire at midnight on June 30.

Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher said she was “proud” of all those who had voted “in favour of strength and solidarity”.

“Together we lock elbows and in unity we build a new contract that honors our contributions in this remarkable industry, reflects the new digital and streaming business model and brings all our concerns for protections and benefits into the now.

“Bravo Sag-Aftra, we are in it to win it.”

Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, Sag-Aftra’s national executive director and chief negotiator, said: “I could not be more pleased with this response from the membership.

“This overwhelming yes vote is a clear statement that it’s time for an evolution in this contract.

“As we enter what may be one of the most consequential negotiations in the union’s history, inflation, dwindling residuals due to streaming, and generative AI all threaten actors’ ability to earn a livelihood if our contracts are not adapted to reflect the new realities.

“This strike authorization means we enter our negotiations from a position of strength, so that we can deliver the deal our members want and deserve.”

It comes amid the ongoing strike involving more than 11,000 members of the Writers Guild of America, who have been on strike since May 2.

On Sunday night the Directors Guild of America (DGA) announced they had reached a “truly historic” tentative agreement with studios – which are due to be submitted to the DGA board on Tuesday.