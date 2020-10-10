Scarily good half term fun across Northern Ireland

Halloween will be different this year, but there is still plenty to look forward to right across NI

This Halloween there are activities to suit those seeking a 'ghostly fright' through to family days spent picking pumpkins or visiting Northern Ireland's museums and attractions.

Event organisers across NI have been working hard to deliver fun-filled activities for all the family, with safety at the heart of each itinerary. There may be restrictions on numbers and social distancing protocols will be strictly adhered to but there is no limit on the fun you can have.

Discover Northern Ireland has compiled a list of activities to enjoy this Halloween.

Where's Wally Spooky Museum Search - Armagh Observatory & Planetarium, Co Armagh

From October 28-November 4, Wally, the world's most elusive children's book character, will be visiting Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. Families will be able to hunt for Wally amongst the exhibition area, as well as spell out a spooky phrase with letters hidden alongside mini Wally standees. Children will receive a special 'I found Wally' bookmark on completion of the search. This activity is free, however pre-booking is essential as visitor capacity is reduced to ensure social distancing.

Visit www.armagh.space/visit

Pickie Pumpkin Patch - Bangor, Co Down

Pickie Park

This Halloween you are invited to the Pickie Fun Park to explore the pumpkin patch and hop on board the Pickie Puffer Ghost Train with the zombie conductor. After a ghostly train ride, head over to the Halloween pumpkin patch. Once you have found your perfect pumpkin, you can take it to the designated carving area where staff will help you create your work of art. Event dates and times: October 17-18, October 24-31 at 11am to 3pm each day. Each ticket includes one pumpkin and an all-day wristband for the Pickie Fun Park attractions.

Online booking essential. Visit www.pickiefunpark.com

Castleward

Half-term Harvest - Castle Ward, Downpatrick, Co Down

From October 19-November 1, enjoy Castle Ward's woodland playground with the kids, reopening for two weeks only this half-term. Or enjoy the beautiful autumn scenery with the family on The Forager's Trail. Learn more about what's on at Castle Ward and book online in advance.

Visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/castle-ward/features/autumn-adventures

Ghosts of Riverside Past - Riverside Theatre, Coleraine, Co Londonderry

For the first time ever, The Riverside Theatre will be summoning the ghosts of its past back to life for three horror-filled nights this Halloween. Ghouls and apparitions from the dark, eerie alcoves of the theatre will haunt the grounds and disseminate their harrowing tales. These outdoor promenade experiences run from October 29-31. Please wear suitable outdoor clothing and footwear.

Book tickets in advance. Visit www.riversidetheatre.org.uk

Paranormal Investigations and Jail of Horror - Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

Crumlin Road Gaol, Belfast

This Halloween, one of Belfast's most haunted buildings, Crumlin Road Gaol, is opening its cells for some spine-chilling, nail biting events, which are guaranteed to make even the bravest of visitors jump. Launching on Thursday October 15 and finishing on Halloween Night, these events are the perfect way to get your annual fill of all things scary and paranormal. Booking is essential and please check age restrictions.

Visit www.crumlinroadgaol.com

Let's Go Hydro 2nd Annual Halloween Festival, Belfast

Let's Go Hydro is back with an even bigger and better Halloween Festival from October 24-31. This includes Ireland's biggest inflatable Halloween display with five-metre pumpkins, seven-metre ghosts and so much more. Book tickets in advance.

Visit www.letsgohydro.com

Fermanagh Fun Farm Halloween Festival - Lisbellaw, Co Fermanagh

Join the Halloween Festival at Fermanagh Fun Farm on October 17-18, 24-25, 30-31. Activities include riding the ghost train to the pumpkin patch. You can collect your pumpkin and bring it into the pumpkin carving shed to design and create your own lantern. Book tickets in advance.

Visit www.fermanaghfunfarm.com/events/halloween-festival

Fulton's Pumpkin Patch - Artigarvan, Co Tyrone

From October 17-31, Fulton's family farm will be hosting its popular Halloween activities. This year there's a new addition with a 'spooktrail' through the maize maze and the pumpkin patch will have special varieties of pumpkins from all over the world. In addition, there will be a few 'Fright Nights' for over 14s. Please note weekdays are by appointment only, Saturday and Sunday are open to the public. Visit Fulton's Family Farm on Facebook for more information.

For further inspiration on great activities and places to stay across Northern Ireland, visit www.discovernorthernireland.com. Or follow Discover Northern Ireland on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Book tickets in advance. Tickets are subject to availability. Check age restrictions before booking.