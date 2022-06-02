Shane MacGowan and wife Victoria Mary Clarke say Johnny Depp verdict is 'thrilling'

Shane MacGowan’s wife Victoria Mary Clarke has said that she’s thrilled to “finally see justice” after Johnny Depp won his multi-million dollar defamation lawsuits against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Taking to Instagram shortly after the verdict was reached, Victoria shared a photo of the Hollywood star and said: “This is just SO ABSOLUTELY BRILLIANT!!!!!!! There are no words to express our excitement and gratitude.

“We have been praying and praying for this for years and to finally see justice is thrilling beyond measure!!! Well done to everyone involved and well done to everyone who stood by him no matter what!!! #justiceforjohnnydepp”

Pogues frontman Shane also shared the post on his own Instagram account.

The couple have expressed their support for Depp on multiple occasions during Depp and Heard’s court battle.

Last week, Victoria said that she was “very positive” that Depp would come out on top, adding that he had already “won” the case in her eyes.

“Bring back Captain Jack!” she began.

“Feeling very positive about the trial and incredibly impressed by the overwhelming public support for JD! Whatever happens we all know that he has won!!!!”

She also added the hashtag #johnnydeppisinnocent.

And MacGowan took to Twitter to urge his “brother” Depp to “stay strong”.

Sharing a photo of the pair together, Shane wrote: “Stay strong brother we are with you.”

A jury yesterday found in favour of Johnny Depp in his $50m (€47m) libel lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, vindicating his stance that Heard fabricated claims that she was abused by Depp before and during their brief marriage.

The jury also found in favour of Heard, who said she was defamed by Depp’s lawyer when he called her abuse allegations a hoax.

Jury members found Depp should be awarded $15 million in damages, while Heard should receive $2 million.

Depp sued Heard for libel in Fairfax County Circuit Court over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

Heard filed a $100 million counterclaim against the Pirates of the Caribbean star after his lawyer called her allegations a hoax.

Testimony during the six-week trial has included lurid details of their short and volatile marriage. Heard testified that Depp physically or sexually assaulted her more than a dozen times.

Depp said he never struck Heard, that she concocted the abuse allegations, and that she was the one who physically attacked him, multiple times.