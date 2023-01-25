Shane Todd adds new dates to sellout Belfast tour

Shane Todd has added eight new dates to his sold out ‘Mummy’ show at Belfast’s Grand Opera House.

This brings the total dates for Mummy at the venue to 16. Mr Todd will be returning to the Opera House after a record-breaking run of nine sold out shows last year.

This will be Mr Todd’s tenth solo show.

This comes after his charity fight night The Valentine’s Day Massacre Comedian’s Charity Boxing Event sold out in just five minutes. It will taking place in the Ulster Hall on February 11,

While tickets sold out within five minutes — the Holywood comic says there could be a livestream in the works.

The eight-fight billing includes Shane Todd versus Johnny Bow and Micky Bartlett versus Mark McCarney. The event is in aid of suicide prevention charity PIPS.

Tickets for the added dates are on sale now at https://www.goh.co.uk/whats-on/shane-todd-2/