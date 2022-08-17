Shane Todd shares news of ‘special deliveries’... a new baby and a McDonald’s

Northern Ireland comedian Shane Todd has welcomed a new baby with his wife Stacey.

Posting on social media, Shane shared news of the two “special deliveries” – as he tucked into a McDonalds takeaway while holding the new baby, born on Tuesday.

The father, who is from Holywood, held a chicken McNugget aloft for the camera in the photo, shared on Instagram.

Shane is already parent to a son born during lockdown but has not shared his name.

Recently, he shared a picture of himself and Stacey with comedian Kevin Hart – with the caption “last minute baby shower with close personal friends only”.

The funnyman and his wife married in 2018 in Larchfield Estate.