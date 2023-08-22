‘Sharp, fierce and witty’ mother of Guy Pearce dies after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Guy Pearce has announced the death of his mother (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Guy Pearce said his mother was a “sharp, fierce and witty” woman before her Alzheimer’s diagnosis as he announced her death.

The British-born actor, who is best known for playing the central figure in 2000 psychological film Memento, first came to public attention when he appeared in Neighbours.

Pearce, 55, reflected on how he will “miss” his mother, Anne, when he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday.

He said: “Lost my beautiful Mum today. ‘Kicked the bucket’ as she would say.

“What a sharp, fierce & witty woman Anne was, until Alzheimer’s struck in 2010. It’s been a long & winding road. A fitting song 4 ur departure Mum. Tracy & I will miss u enormously. We’ll always love u XX.”

Pearce, who has landed roles in Hollywood movies such as LA Confidential, The Time Machine and The Hurt Locker, also shared images of his mother throughout her life, including his parents’ wedding day.

He received messages of condolences on social media from fans who said they were “sorry” for his “loss”.

His father, Stuart Pearce, who had served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force, died when the actor was a child in an aircraft accident.

Pearce grew up in Australia with his eldest sister Tracy, who he has previously described as having an intellectual disability.