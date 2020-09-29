Shut your bake! Panto star May McFettridge backs Age NI's fundraising campaign

If you or someone you know finds it hard to go a minute without chatting and chittering - then this is the ideal challenge to stop the talking and raise some money at the same time.

And one of Belfast's best known chatterboxes, May McFettridge, has backed Age NI's campaign.

It is to raise awareness of older people living alone, where silence and loneliness go hand in hand every day.

And during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown this has been one of the hardest things for them to cope with.

Throughout October Age NI is inviting people to choose any day in the month to take part in 'The Big Wheesht' to bring attention to the prolonged silence experienced by some of the 80,000 older people in Northern Ireland who live on their own.

May said: "Yousuns might think I have the gift of the gab, and it's true, I've been told to shut my bake more times than I care to remember, but if you don't have anyone to listen to you, it's not much craic talking to yourself, is it?

"I'll be doing my bit to raise a few quid for Age NI and I hope lots of you will give it a go too - it's a lot harder than you'd think!"

Nadine Campbell, head of fundraising at Age NI said over lockdown they delivered support to more than 2,500 older people - many of whom weren't seeing or speaking to anyone from one day to the next.

She said: "Older people are prepared to do what it takes to keep themselves safe from the coronavirus, but losing your normal social interactions can be exceedingly tough for a person's mental health and wellbeing. As we head towards the winter, with less hours of daylight and harsher weather, the Age NI team is getting geared up to support more older people."

To sign up for the challenge, or if you wish to temporarily silence a particularly chatty family member or work colleague for a good cause, visit: www.ageni.org/TheBigWheesht or call 028 9024 5729.