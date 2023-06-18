Simply Da best: Local faces pay tribute to main men in their lives on Father’s Day

Eamonn Holmes beats rush with his boys, while Calum Best and Pete Snodden share poignant memories

Eamonn Holmes celebrated Father’s Day early when two of his sons took the broadcaster out for a surprise lunch.

In an tweet posted on Saturday, the GB News presenter — father to Declan, Rebecca, Niall and Jack — told his delight at spending time with his family.

“Well, I’ve had a happy day... two of my sons surprised me with a lovely Father’s Day lunch. Their theory was beat the rush tomorrow. Thanks boys. A good meal and a good laugh were had,” he said.

Meanwhile, a host of well-known Northern Irish faces took to social media yesterday to pay tribute to dads old, young and sadly missed on Father’s Day.

Calum Best with dad George as a teen

Calum Best, the only son of Northern Ireland footballer George Best, embraced the occasion to honour his late father’s legacy.

He shared nostalgic and cherished childhood photographs which captured his dad’s personality, accompanied by a caption that read: “Happy Father’s Day to all.”

Cool FM DJ Pete Snodden took to his social media to honour the memory of his late father, who lost his battle with cancer in 2014.

The presenter also shared a photograph which captured a moment where they shared “great times” together.

He said: “Happy Father’s Day to Dads everywhere! I’m playing golf this morning. If only my dad was still with us to join me today.

“This pic was taken in Spain years ago. Beers, buggies & some very average golf on this particular day (standard). Great times would love to do it again.”

In a past interview, Pete candidly told the Belfast Telegraph about his relationship with his dad and described his passing as “one of the saddest times of my life”, saying their close bond was something that he “truly values”.

He explained: “I know people who don’t have the best relationship with their folks, and I’m grateful to have had such a close bond with my mum and dad.

“That, to me, is very special and it’s something that I truly value”.

Meanwhile, independent MLA Claire Sugden posted two photos of “the best Daddies in Heaven & Earth”.

Claire Sugden’s husband Andy with their baby girl Indy

The first showed husband Andy cradling the couple’s new arrival — Indy, a baby girl born just last month — while the second was of herself on her wedding day with dad Arthur, who passed away in 2021.

Erin McClean, wife of Republic winger and Derry man, James McClean, also took to social media as on behalf of their four young children to wish “the best daddy”, a happy Father’s Day.

She wrote: “Happy Father’s Day, Jim. We cannot wait to see you today. You are the best baby daddy ever!”

Lisa McHugh with her husband and baby son

Enniskillen-based country singer Lisa McHugh also celebrated the father figures in her life by sharing snaps of her husband and baby son, referring to him as “the best daddy we could wish for”.

Lisa also acknowledged her own father as “the man who hung the moon”.