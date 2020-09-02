Sinead O'Connor 'very excited' to begin training as healthcare professional

Legendary singer Sinead O’Connor has announced she is going to train as a healthcare professional.

O’Connor, who also goes by the name Shuhada Sadaqat following her 2018 conversion to Islam, announced the news to fans today on Twitter.

“Very excited to be starting college in a few weeks,” O’Connor said, adding she would be doing a Fetac level 5 healthcare support course.

“Still gonna be a singer but am gonna work as a healthcare assistant when I'm between albums and tours,” she said.

The tweet was sent from a separate account – one she uses for more personal updates - to her verified one, which focuses on her music and touring.

Her management company, Northern Ireland-based 67 Management, confirmed to the Irish Independent it was legitimate.

“Unfortunately Sinead isn't available for comment at this time,” a statement added.

O’Connor has a range of shows planned for 2021 in both the US and Europe.

She recently hit out at anti-mask demonstrations in Dublin, telling organisers not to use her music.